J-K: CISF constable killed in Kathua firing cremated with full honours in Doda

Jammu, Oct 1 (PTI): The last rites of CISF constable Mohammad Rafiq, who was killed in a fratricidal firing incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, were performed with full honours at his native place in the Bhalessa area of Doda district on Thursday.

A large number of people, besides family members, relatives, CISF, police and security personnel, attended the funeral.

Four CISF personnel, including Rafiq, were killed after a colleague allegedly opened fire at the Sewa hydroelectric power project in the Mashka area of Basohli in Kathua district on Tuesday evening.

Rafiq's father, Mohammad Israil, demanded a fair and impartial probe into the incident and sought a thorough investigation into all circumstances leading to the killing of his son.

Expressing grief over the death, he said the incident was a deep loss not only for our family but for the entire community. He called for proper counselling of personnel, assessment of their behaviour and appropriate deployment of personnel to prevent such incidents in the future.

"Why did this incident happen? This should not have happened. There should fair and transparent probe. We want justice," he said.

Anwar, a relative of the deceased jawan, said the sight of Rafiq's body wrapped in the Tricolour was deeply painful for his family and urged security personnel to exercise restraint during moments of anger.

He said the entire village was mourning Rafiq's loss as he was closely connected with everyone there.

Apart from Rafiq, those who died in the incident were Assistant Commandant Ankit Kumar Pandey, Sub-Inspector Lakshman Singh and Constable Sandeep Kumar.

The accused CISF head constable was subsequently apprehended and arrested, while the circumstances leading to the firing are being investigated. The CISF has also ordered a departmental inquiry into the incident.

The force has also said that the circumstances surrounding the firing are being examined as part of the ongoing inquiry.

The incident took place at around 7.30 pm at the Sewa-III hydroelectric power project located at Mashka village in Basohli, near the border with Himachal Pradesh.

According to preliminary information, the accused allegedly resorted to firing from his service rifle following an argument with some of his colleagues. PTI AB RHL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)