Seven CRPF Personnel, J&K Cop Injured After Bunker Vehicle Overturns In J&K's Shopian

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Eight security personnel injured as CRPF vehicle overturned Monday.

The bulletproof vehicle skidded off Wachi road, rolled down a slope.

Injured personnel receiving medical care; investigation now underway.

Eight security personnel, including seven Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer, were injured after a CRPF bunker vehicle overturned in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday, officials said.

The accident took place in the Zainapora area of the district when a bulletproof (BP) bunker vehicle belonging to the 178th Battalion of the CRPF skidded off the Wachi Main Road and rolled down a slope near the Wachi Police Post.

Vehicle Lost Control, Fell Down Slope

According to officials, the vehicle went out of the driver's control while travelling on the road, causing it to veer off the carriageway and overturn. Rescue teams and local authorities immediately reached the spot and launched relief operations.

The injured personnel were pulled out from the vehicle and shifted to the Zainapora Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. Officials said all the injured are currently undergoing medical care.

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Seven CRPF Jawans, J&K Police Officer Injured

The injured CRPF personnel have been identified as Inspector Shivandhar Tripathi, Sub-Inspector Rakesh Kumar, Head Constable K.M. Deepak, Constables T.N. Haqueeb, Dulal Sana, Papu Ram and Constable (Driver) Kunal Sah.

A Jammu and Kashmir Police officer injured in the accident was identified as Selection Grade Constable Fayaz Ahmad Khan, posted at the Wachi Police Post in Zainapora.

Officials said the condition of the injured personnel is being monitored and further details are awaited.

Probe Underway

An investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the accident. Authorities are examining whether road conditions, weather or any other factor contributed to the vehicle losing control.

The incident comes amid heightened security operations in the region, where security forces continue to maintain a presence to counter militancy and ensure law and order.