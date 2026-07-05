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English NewsNewsIndiaJ-K books controversy: FIR registered under UAPA and BNS, raids underway

J-K books controversy: FIR registered under UAPA and BNS, raids underway

Jammu, Jul 4 (PTI): The Counter Intelligence wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday registered a First Information Report (FIR) and launched raids in connection with the alleged glorification of separatists in two controversial publications, officials sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 12:27 AM (IST)

Jammu, Jul 4 (PTI): The Counter Intelligence wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday registered a First Information Report (FIR) and launched raids in connection with the alleged glorification of separatists in two controversial publications, officials said.

The books in contention are titled ‘Personalities and Legends of J&K’, authored by Hilal Ahmad and Santosh Meena and published by Jammu-based Oberoi Book Service, and ‘Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir’, authored by Sushant Giri and published by Delhi-based Anurag Prakashan.

According to officials, 123 copies of one of the books were supplied to Jammu, Ramban and Udhampur districts, and 128 copies of the other book were supplied to Jammu and Baramulla districts.

A case was registered at the Police Station Counter Intelligence, Jammu, under Sections 49 (abetment), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 152 (endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India), 196 (promoting enmity, disharmony) and 353 ( publishing, or circulating false statements, rumors, or reports) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), besides Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the officials said.

After filing the case, the Counter Intelligence unit launched raids on the premises of one of the publishers at Bahu Plaza in the city, the officials said.

They said the searches were carried out as part of the ongoing investigation to collect material relevant to the case.

The investigators have seized both physical documents and digital evidence during the raids, the officials said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha suspended eight officials of the School Education Department, removed a contractual staff and ordered an inquiry into two controversial books found containing "highly inappropriate content".

The action comes after BJP, Congress and other political groups raised objections that the books allegedly "glorified" separatism.

In an order, the School Education Department said the two books were withdrawn on Friday. PTI TAS KSI KSI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 12:31 AM (IST)
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