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English NewsNewsIndiaJ&K: 3 Arrested For Allegedly Providing Shelter, Logistical Support To Lashkar Terrorists

J&K: 3 Arrested For Allegedly Providing Shelter, Logistical Support To Lashkar Terrorists

Rajouri Police arrested three alleged terror aides and recovered a pistol, ammunition and two Chinese grenades based on information obtained during the investigation.

Written By : Ajay Bachloo |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 11:36 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • J&K Police arrested three for LeT logistical support.
  • Accused sheltered terrorists, facilitated movement across districts.
  • Police recovered a pistol, ammunition, and two Chinese grenades.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested three people allegedly involved in a logistics support module linked to the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and accused of sheltering and facilitating the movement of terrorists.

The arrests were made during further investigation into a terror module connected to FIR No. 95/2026 registered at Dharamsal Police Station. According to the police spokesperson, the probe established the alleged involvement of three residents of Kot Charwal in assisting terrorists affiliated with the banned outfit.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Azam, son of Ali Bahadur; Zakir Hussain, son of Ghulam Hussain; and Mohammad Mushtaq, son of Mohammad Iqbal.

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Accused Allegedly Sheltered Terrorists

According to the investigation, the three accused were allegedly involved in providing shelter and logistical assistance to terrorists linked to the banned outfit.

Police found that they allegedly provided shelter to terrorists and assisted them in moving through the region. Their alleged involvement in sheltering and facilitating the movement of terrorists who were later killed in an encounter in Chasana, Reasi, in 2023, also emerged during the investigation.

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The investigation further found that the accused allegedly provided shelter and logistical support to several terrorist groups and helped facilitate their movement through the Rajouri-Reasi districts and the Pir Panjal region towards Shopian.

Pistol, Grenades Recovered

Based on information obtained from the accused during the investigation, police recovered a pistol along with a magazine and ammunition, as well as two Chinese grenades.

Police said the investigation into the wider terror support network is continuing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were the individuals arrested in connection with the terror module?

Mohammad Azam, Zakir Hussain, and Mohammad Mushtaq, all residents of Kot Charwal, were arrested. They are linked to the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

What specific actions are the arrested individuals accused of?

They are accused of providing shelter and logistical assistance to terrorists, including facilitating their movement through the Rajouri-Reasi districts and Pir Panjal region. They also allegedly sheltered terrorists killed in a 2023 encounter.

What items were recovered by the police during the investigation?

Police recovered a pistol along with a magazine and ammunition. Additionally, two Chinese grenades were found based on information obtained from the accused.

Published at : 19 Sep 2026 11:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
LeT Rajouri Lashkar -e- Taiba Jammu Kashmir
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