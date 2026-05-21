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HomeNewsIndiaIUML Joins Vijay-Led Govt In Tamil Nadu, Shahjahan Likely To Enter Cabinet

IUML Joins Vijay-Led Govt In Tamil Nadu, Shahjahan Likely To Enter Cabinet

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has decided to join the Cabinet after initially providing outside support to the ruling coalition.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 21 May 2026 02:54 PM (IST)

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government in Tamil Nadu is set to expand its alliance base further, with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) deciding to join the Cabinet after initially extending outside support to the ruling coalition. The development comes after TVK emerged as the single largest party in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections by winning 108 seats, falling short of the 118 required for a simple majority. The party later secured support from several allies, including the Congress, Left parties, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the IUML, enabling Chief Minister Vijay to form the government.

While some alliance partners initially chose to support the government from outside, the TVK leadership subsequently invited supporting parties to participate in the Cabinet.

IUML Decides To Join Cabinet

Among the parties approached, the Communist parties reportedly declined to join the ministry. However, both the IUML and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi held internal consultations regarding Cabinet participation. A key meeting was later held at the IUML office in Chennai to finalise the party’s stand. Speaking to reporters after the discussions, IUML national president Kader Moideen confirmed that the party had agreed to become part of the government.

“We have supported the TVK from outside,” he said, referring to the TVK. He added that the party leadership in Kerala was consulted before taking the final call on joining the Cabinet.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Cabinet Expansion: Vijay Inducts Srinath, Wilson Among 23 Ministers In TVK Govt; Full List Here

Shahjahan From Papanasam Likely To Be Minister

Kader Moideen said the party had decided to nominate Shahjahan, the MLA elected from the Papanasam constituency, for a ministerial berth in the Vijay-led government.

He further stated that the IUML would request an additional Cabinet position from the ruling alliance.

According to Moideen, the decision was taken with the intention of ensuring political stability and supporting what he described as a government that could “create history in a good way.”

ALSO READ: Who Is Marie Wilson? Educationist-Turned-Politician Gets Finance Portfolio In Vijay’s Tamil Nadu Cabinet

Questions Raised Over DMK Alliance Future

The move has also triggered political speculation over the future of the IUML’s relationship with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. Responding to questions on whether the alliance with the DMK would continue, Kader Moideen said he had spoken to DMK president M. K. Stalin earlier in the day regarding the decision to join the government.

According to Moideen, Stalin responded by saying, “Thank you and congratulations for helping us.”

However, he clarified that the discussion did not involve the future of the alliance and stressed that the decision was linked specifically to governance and Cabinet participation rather than long-term electoral arrangements.

Local Body Polls and Future Alliances Still Open

When asked whether the IUML would continue participating in opposition protests led by the DMK after joining the government, Moideen questioned how that would be possible once the party became part of the Cabinet.

He indicated that decisions regarding future political alignments for local body elections and parliamentary polls would be taken at an appropriate time.

Before You Go

Transport cost hike: AITDWA announces freight rate increase amid rising petrol diesel CNG prices

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 02:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
IUML Vijay Tamil Nadu Politics TVK Kader Moideen
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