ITBP officials meet Kanpur top cop seeking action in medical negligence case of jawan's mother

Kanpur, May 23 (PTI): Officials of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Saturday met the Kanpur police commissioner seeking action in a case of alleged medical negligence at a private hospital that resulted in the amputation of one hand of an ITBP jawan's mother.

The presence of armed personnel at the Commissionerate led to reports claiming that ITBP jawans had "surrounded" the police commissioner’s office, but police and the ITBP categorically denied the "rumours" and said a prior appointment had been taken for the meeting.

The jawan, Vikas Singh, who alleged that police failed to take action on his repeated complaints against the hospital, had taken the amputated hand to the commissioner’s office on Monday.

Following the meeting on Saturday, Commissioner Raghubir Lal directed the formation of a joint investigation committee comprising police officers, ITBP medical officers and doctors nominated by the chief medical officer (CMO) in the case.

Vikas Singh, posted with the ITBP's 32nd Battalion in Maharajpur, accused doctors at Krishna Super Speciality Hospital, a private facility, of negligence in the treatment of his 56-year-old mother, Nirmala Devi.

Singh told police that his mother was admitted to the Krishna hospital on May 13 after suffering breathing complications.

He alleged that an injection administered during treatment caused severe swelling and infection in her right hand. She was later shifted to the Paras Hospital, another private entity, where doctors reportedly informed the family that the infection had spread extensively, leaving amputation as the only option.

Her hand was amputated on May 17.

On Monday, Singh, in a complaint to the police commissioner, sought action against the hospital administration, alleging that despite repeated visits to the offices of senior police officers, no concrete action had been taken.

He also took the amputated right hand of his mother, kept in an ice box, and placed it on the table of the police commissioner.

The ITBP jawan, who broke down in tears, said that this was the hand with which his mother used to feed him, police said.

On Saturday morning, senior ITBP officers, along with dozens of personnel, arrived at the Commissionerate.

Commissioner Lal told PTI, “ITBP Commandant Gaurav Prasad had sought prior appointment and visited the office peacefully along with three officers and around a dozen personnel.

"The commandant came inside the office while the jawans remained outside. Rumours about the Commissionerate being surrounded or occupied were completely baseless." He added that the atmosphere remained peaceful throughout.

Lal said the ITBP personnel were dissatisfied with the CMO inquiry findings, alleging that the report lacked clarity and definitive conclusions.

"The jawans expressed objections regarding the report, following which the CMO was asked to conduct a fresh and decisive fact-finding inquiry and submit a clear and conclusive report at the earliest," Lal said.

According to sources, a long discussion took place involving the CMO, Lal and ITBP Kanpur Commandant Gaurav Prasad on the matter.

Later, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement that Chief Medical Officer Haridatt Nemi has been asked to submit a fresh report in the case.

Meanwhile, ACP (Law and Order) Vipin Tada also denied the claim that paramilitary personnel had surrounded the Commissionerate.

He said the ITBP jawan had come along with several senior officers to hold discussions with the commissioner. During that time, his fellow jawans stood outside.

Tada added that a committee of doctors was formed to probe all aspects of the case, but the ITBP jawan raised objections on certain points mentioned in its report.

ITBP Commandant Gaurav, while speaking to PTI, also dismissed allegations of any "gherao", stating that only a limited number of personnel had accompanied the officers for security purposes and that merely three vehicles had arrived at the Commissionerate.

"The officers met the commissioner after taking prior permission, presented their concerns and left peacefully. No such incident of surrounding the office took place," he said.

A statement issued by the state government quoted Gaurav Prasad as saying, “An appointment was taken with the commissioner of police to discuss the medical investigation report related to the case.

“I was sitting inside, while the jawans stood outside. Perhaps this was misunderstood. The claim of surrounding the premises is baseless. We are receiving complete support from the police commissioner.” “We have held discussions among ourselves. The investigation report that has been submitted is correct, but the points discussed today will be investigated again. After this, a final report will be submitted," CMO Haridatt Nemi said in the statement.

He also said the inquiry would be conducted under the supervision of senior officials and medical experts and involve examination of medical records, statements of all parties, and technical assessment by specialists.

The CMO's initial inquiry reportedly failed to clearly fix responsibility on the hospital, prompting demands for a transparent and comprehensive probe.

Commissioner Lal has directed the formation of a joint investigation committee comprising police officers, ITBP medical officers and doctors nominated by the CMO. ACP Tada and trainee IPS officer Sumedh Milind Jadhao have been included in the team. PTI COR NAV ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)