Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MP Tagore defended Sonia Gandhi's unique belonging story.

He emphasized Sonia should now share her personal account.

Tagore emphasized protecting India's diversity, not promoting uniformity.

He noted prominent figures often face negative perceptions.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has defended Sonia Gandhi's account of her journey towards belonging to India and the Gandhi family, describing it as a unique story that holds particular significance for Congress workers.

Speaking at the ABP Southern Rising Summit 2026, Tagore said Sonia Gandhi's experience of finding a sense of belonging in India and within the Gandhi family was a story that many Congress workers identified with. He also said that while several people had narrated the Gandhi family's story over the years, it was time for Sonia Gandhi to share her own account.

'It Was Time For Her To Tell Her Own Story'

Speaking about Sonia Gandhi's memoir and her personal journey, Tagore said her experience of belonging to India and the Gandhi family was distinctive.

"The belonging story of Mrs Gandhi, particularly the way she started belonging to India and the Gandhi family, that belonging was a unique belonging for the Congressmen," he said.

He added that several people had presented the Gandhi family's story from their own perspectives, making it important for Sonia Gandhi to share her personal account.

"Many people have told her family story as their own, so it was time for her to say her own story," Tagore said.

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'India's Diversity Needs To Be Protected, Not The Oneness Story'

Tagore also spoke about his political beliefs and his understanding of India's diversity, referring to his background as the son of a Tamil teacher.

"For me, as a Congress worker, as a Tamil teacher's son, I always believed that India's diversity needs to be protected, not the oneness story," he said.

His remarks highlighted his emphasis on protecting India's diversity rather than promoting a narrative of uniformity.

Tagore Says People Have Often Created Negative Views About Gandhi, Ambedkar

Responding to criticism surrounding positive accounts of prominent political figures, Tagore said there had always been people in India who attempted to create negative perceptions about individuals despite their contributions.

He drew parallels with the criticism faced by Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

"We all know that there are people in India who always create negative views about a good thing. There was a time when people used to say negative things about Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb," he said.