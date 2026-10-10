It's been our consistent position that UNMOGIP outlived its relevance after Simla Agreement: MEA

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI): It has been New Delhi's consistent position that the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan has "outlived its relevance" after the Simla Agreement that was signed between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

The remark by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during his weekly briefing came in response to a query on the recent visit of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the office of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) in Islamabad.

"It has been our consistent position that UNMOGIP has outlived its relevance after the Simla Agreement that was signed between India and Pakistan," Jaiswal said.

The Simla Agreement was signed in 1972.

"The Government of India and the Government of Pakistan are resolved that the two countries put an end to the conflict and confrontation that have hitherto marred their relations and work for the promotion of a friendly and harmonious relationship and the establishment of durable peace in the sub-continent, so that both countries may henceforth devote their resources and energies to the pressing task of advancing the welfare of their peoples," read the pact.

In order to achieve this objective, the government of India and the government of Pakistan, have agreed that the "principles and purposes of the Charter of the United Nations shall govern the relations between the two countries," according to the 1972 agreement.

Guterres was recently on an official visit to Pakistan, during which he visited the office of the UNMOGIP on October 6.

According to a statement issued by the UN, Guterres also delivered an address to the UNMOGIP Town Hall in Islamabad.

"UNMOGIP is a unique and long-standing mission. You operate in an extremely sensitive political environment. You are entrusted with a difficult mandate. And you have consistently shown your commitment to fulfilling that mandate with dedication and professionalism. This was on full display in May last year, but, of course, challenges are never far away," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

In response to a query related to the India-Bangladesh joint working group on trade, the MEA spokesperson said the meeting took place in Delhi on Thursday and Friday.

"This is led at the level of joint secretary, and the discussions are focused on trade matters and several trade issues that are part of our bilateral agenda," he added.

During the briefing, he also shared that the first meeting of the Friends of Safety for Seafarers took place in New York.

The idea is to get all those countries and stakeholders involved in commercial shipping, the shipping industry and the maritime industry together so that "we can bring the the issues of safety of our seafarers and safety of commercial shipping at the centre of global discourse and discussion," Jaiswal said.

"And, we can enhance international cooperation so as to ensure that commercial shipping is not impacted, they are not attacked, and the seafarers are safe and secure," he added.

On a query related to Indian nationals recruited into the Russian Army, Jaiswal said, "We are currently in discussions with the Russian government regarding another 69 individuals believed to be serving in the Russian Army, seeking information on their whereabouts and ways to secure their return."

India on Wednesday said it has sought an update from the Russian authorities on the whereabouts of 69 Indian nationals who are reportedly working for the Russian Army.

New Delhi has been consistently urging Moscow to release all the Indian nationals serving in the Russian military. PTI KND PRK ARI

ARI

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