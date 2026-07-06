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English NewsNewsIndiaISRO HQ Receives Fresh Bomb Threat Email Again, Search Finds Nothing Suspicious

ISRO HQ Receives Fresh Bomb Threat Email Again, Search Finds Nothing Suspicious

ISRO's Bengaluru headquarters again received a bomb threat email on Monday triggering a major security search. No suspicious objects were found and police are probing links to the earlier hoax threat.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 11:33 PM (IST)
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  • Investigation launched, probing email origin and previous similar incidents.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters in Bengaluru received a fresh bomb threat email again on Monday, prompting police to launch a large-scale search operation at its New BEL Road campus. The threat was later declared a hoax after security personnel found no suspicious objects on the premises.

Police said the email was sent to ISRO's official email addresses claiming that a bomb blast would be carried out at the headquarters. As a precaution, the premises were secured and staff were evacuated while teams carried out a thorough search.

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Personnel from the Bengaluru Police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and dog squad searched the campus before declaring it safe. No explosives or suspicious materials were recovered.

Threat Email Under Investigation

The Sanjay Nagar Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the sender of the email. Cyber investigators are examining the email's origin and are also probing whether the latest threat is linked to a similar hoax received by ISRO earlier this month.

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Second Hoax Threat In Less Than A Week

The latest incident comes days after ISRO received a bomb threat email on July 2, which also triggered a security search before being declared a hoax.

In that case, police traced the email to Nishant Tyagi, a 36-year-old resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. He was taken into custody during the investigation. Police later said the accused was undergoing treatment for mental illness.

Investigators are now verifying whether Monday's threat was sent by the same person or by another individual.

According to investigators, Tyagi is suspected of sending hoax bomb threat emails to several high-profile government organisations, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), and even an airline, triggering multiple security responses.

Police said the investigation into the latest bomb threat is ongoing, while cyber experts continue to analyse the email's origin and possible links with the previous incident.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is this the first bomb threat ISRO has received recently?

No, this is the second hoax bomb threat ISRO received in less than a week. A similar incident occurred on July 2, which was also declared a hoax.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 11:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru India News Bomb Threat India News. ISRO
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