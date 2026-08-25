Is Nitin Gadkari Retiring? Office Clarifies Remarks Were About Trust, Not Politics

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union Minister Gadkari suggested younger people take more work.

His comments sparked speculation about his political future.

Gadkari's office clarified remarks were for Trust leadership.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's recent remarks about giving greater responsibility to younger people triggered speculation about his political future. His office has now clarified that the comments were not political and were specifically about the functioning of the Laxmanrao Mankar Trust.

Gadkari made the remarks during an event organised by the Trust in Nagpur on Sunday, August 23. The organisation, established by Gadkari, runs Ekal Vidyalayas in tribal areas.

What Did Nitin Gadkari Say?

Addressing the gathering, Gadkari said: “I can no longer work so much…I urge people to give young people more work. There are new people now and the old ones are guiding them.”

The remarks, made in Marathi, were widely shared online and led to speculation about whether his comments indicated plans to step back from active politics.

According to an NDTV report, Gadkari's remarks came after he spoke about his years in public life and recalled the “many ups and downs” he had experienced, apart from taking on major roles and responsibilities.

He also spoke about his lifestyle as a youngster, when he could eat whatever was available while managing his work. The report said he had since adopted a more disciplined routine after the Covid-19 pandemic.

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Gadkari's Office Issues Clarification

On Tuesday, Gadkari's office clarified that his comments had no political context.

“In that context, Gadkari said that he could no longer take on as much work as before and that the younger generation should be given an opportunity to take greater responsibility. His remarks were clearly related to the functioning and future leadership of the Trust,” his office said.

The statement added that some television news channels had broadcast Gadkari's remarks and given them a political context, which was not the case.

Retirement Speculation Put To Rest

The clarification came amid online speculation over Gadkari's comment that he could “no longer work so much” and whether it hinted at retirement plans.

His office maintained that the remarks were made specifically in the context of the Laxmanrao Mankar Trust and its future leadership, putting the political retirement speculation to rest.

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