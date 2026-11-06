'Is It Your Tacit Consent?': Nitin Nabin's Sharp Questions To Rahul Gandhi Over Irfan Ansari

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP questioned Rahul Gandhi over minister's instability remarks.

Minister Irfan Ansari warned of a Bangladesh-Nepal-like situation.

BJP alleged Congress seeks anarchy, questioned Gandhi's silence.

Ansari cited unemployment and public grievances for potential unrest.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin has questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his silence on remarks made by Jharkhand minister Irfan Ansari, accusing the Congress of attempting to create instability and anarchy in the country.

In a post on Instagram, Nabin alleged that Congress ministers in Jharkhand were openly claiming that the party was prepared to create instability in the country and plunge India into anarchy at Rahul Gandhi's behest.

“Rahul Gandhi ji, your party's ministers in Jharkhand are openly saying that Congress is ready to create instability in the country and plunge India into anarchy at your behest,” Naveen wrote.

Questioning Gandhi's response to the remarks, he said, “What does your silence on this serious statement indicate? Is it your tacit consent? Is the script to spread instability and anarchy in the country being written at your behest? Do you hold the remote control of this entire conspiracy?”

He further asked why those allegedly threatening the country's stability were receiving Gandhi's protection, adding, “Rahul Gandhi ji, the country demands answers from you. Your silence is only deepening these serious questions.”

BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi, Says 'New India Will Not Bow Down'

Earlier, the BJP had also targeted Rahul Gandhi through its former social media handle, sharing a video of Irfan Ansari making remarks about the possibility of a situation similar to those in Bangladesh and Nepal.

In its post, the BJP alleged that the Congress' political agenda raised questions about attempts to spread anarchy in the country.

“From Rahul Gandhi's inflammatory politics to Irfan Ansari's threats of a Bangladesh-Nepal-like situation, the Congress party's political agenda raises questions about its attempts to spread anarchy in the country. But this is a new India, one that will not succumb to any conspiracy. It will not compromise on the nation's peace and security,” the party said.

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Irfan Ansari Warns Of Bangladesh-Nepal-Like Situation

The controversy follows remarks by Irfan Ansari, who warned that the country's situation could become worse than that of Bangladesh and Nepal if the government failed to address public grievances.

Referring to unemployment, Ansari said that 40 lakh youth were on the streets and alleged that Rahul Gandhi had stopped them. He also questioned how many people the government could deploy to control such a large number of protesters.

He further said that farmers, the middle class, Dalits, tribals and Muslims were facing difficulties, questioning whether the government had been formed to address their problems.

“If the Prime Minister does not become alert, then you will see an emergency in our country. Our country's condition will be worse than Bangladesh, remember this. Our country's fate will be worse than Nepal,” Ansari said.

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