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HomeNewsIndiaIs Govt Taking All Temple Gold? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Social Media Claim

Is Govt Taking All Temple Gold? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Social Media Claim

The government clarified that there is no proposal under consideration to monetise gold owned by temple trusts or religious institutions in India.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 May 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Government denies circulating claims about temple gold bonds.
  • No proposal exists to monetize temple gold reserves.
  • Reports about gold coatings becoming strategic reserves are false.
  • Citizens urged to rely on official government sources.

The Centre has dismissed viral claims circulating on media and social media platforms suggesting that the government is planning to issue “gold bonds” to temple trusts in exchange for their gold reserves.

Reports circulating online had also claimed that the government had approved a proposal to monetise gold held by temples across the country. Rejecting these reports, the government said the claims are completely false and without any basis.

Government Rejects Temple Gold Monetisation Claims

The government clarified that there is no proposal under consideration to monetise gold owned by temple trusts or religious institutions in India.

Officials stated that all such reports and speculations are misleading, fabricated and entirely baseless.

Another rumour circulating online claimed that gold coatings placed on temple towers, doors and other structures would be treated as part of India’s “strategic gold reserves.” The government also rejected this claim, calling it completely imaginary and untrue.

Public Asked Not To Believe Rumours

The government has appealed to citizens not to trust or circulate such unverified claims and misleading information.

Officials warned that spreading false reports without confirmation can create unnecessary confusion in society and mislead people.

The Centre also advised the public to rely only on official communication channels for information related to government schemes or policy decisions.

According to the government, authentic information regarding policies and official decisions is shared only through official press releases, government websites and verified public communication platforms.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is the government planning to issue gold bonds to temple trusts for their gold reserves?

No, the government has explicitly dismissed viral claims suggesting it plans to issue gold bonds to temple trusts in exchange for their gold reserves. These claims are completely false and without any basis.

Has the government approved a proposal to monetize gold held by temples?

No, the government has clarified that there is no proposal under consideration to monetize gold owned by temple trusts or religious institutions in India. Such reports are misleading and fabricated.

Will gold coatings on temple structures be considered part of India's strategic gold reserves?

No, the government has rejected this claim, stating it is imaginary and untrue that gold coatings on temple towers, doors, or other structures would be treated as part of India's strategic gold reserves.

What should citizens do about unverified claims regarding government policies?

Citizens are appealed not to trust or circulate unverified claims and misleading information. Rely only on official communication channels for accurate information regarding government schemes or policy decisions.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Prices India News India News. Temple Gold
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