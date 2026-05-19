Is Govt Taking All Temple Gold? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Social Media Claim

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government denies circulating claims about temple gold bonds.

No proposal exists to monetize temple gold reserves.

Reports about gold coatings becoming strategic reserves are false.

Citizens urged to rely on official government sources.

The Centre has dismissed viral claims circulating on media and social media platforms suggesting that the government is planning to issue “gold bonds” to temple trusts in exchange for their gold reserves.

Reports circulating online had also claimed that the government had approved a proposal to monetise gold held by temples across the country. Rejecting these reports, the government said the claims are completely false and without any basis.

Government Rejects Temple Gold Monetisation Claims

The government clarified that there is no proposal under consideration to monetise gold owned by temple trusts or religious institutions in India.

Officials stated that all such reports and speculations are misleading, fabricated and entirely baseless.

Another rumour circulating online claimed that gold coatings placed on temple towers, doors and other structures would be treated as part of India’s “strategic gold reserves.” The government also rejected this claim, calling it completely imaginary and untrue.

Public Asked Not To Believe Rumours

The government has appealed to citizens not to trust or circulate such unverified claims and misleading information.

Officials warned that spreading false reports without confirmation can create unnecessary confusion in society and mislead people.

The Centre also advised the public to rely only on official communication channels for information related to government schemes or policy decisions.

According to the government, authentic information regarding policies and official decisions is shared only through official press releases, government websites and verified public communication platforms.