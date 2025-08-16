Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Irreparable Loss For Entire State': Congress Leader Offers Condolences On Jharkhand Education Minister's Death

'Irreparable Loss For Entire State': Congress Leader Offers Condolences On Jharkhand Education Minister's Death

Jharkhand Minister Ramdas Soren passed away on August 15. He sustained serious injuries after falling in the bathroom at his residence on August 2, following which he airlifted to Delhi for treatment.

By : ANI | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 10:48 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 16 (ANI): Congress leader Rajesh Thakur condoled the demise of Jharkhand's education minister Ramdas Soren, who passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi on Friday.
 
Calling his demise an irreparable loss, Thakur said Soren was a straightforward, simple, polite, and honest person and was working sincerely in the field of education.
 
"This is sad news for us and an irreparable loss for the entire state. He was a straightforward, simple, polite, and honest person who worked sincerely in the field of education. He was making efforts to bring about better reforms in education... He suddenly collapsed and then remained in the hospital for a long time, but when the news of his demise came, it was certainly sad news for us."
 
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren confirmed the news in a post on X, writing, "You shouldn't have left like this, Ramdas Da...Final Johar, Dada."
 
Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar also expressed grief over the minister's demise.
 
"I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the sudden demise of Shri Ramdas Soren, Jharkhand's Minister of School Education and Literacy. His passing is an irreparable loss to the state. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and pray that God grants them the strength to bear this immense grief," he posted on X.
 
Ramdas Soren was on life support after being airlifted to Delhi on August 2. According to a statement issued that day, he was currently in a critical condition, with a multidisciplinary team of senior specialists providing intensive medical care.
 
The minister sustained serious injuries after falling in the bathroom at his residence on August 2. Before being shifted to Delhi, he was admitted to a hospital in Jamshedpur. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 10:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jharkhand CONGRESS Ramdas Soren
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'No Deal Until A Deal': Trump, Putin Conclude Alaska Talks Without Agreement On Ending Ukraine War
'No Deal Until A Deal': Trump, Putin Conclude Alaska Summit Without Ukraine Ceasefire
India
Vajpayee Death Anniversary: PM Modi Pays Tribute At 'Sadaiv Atal,' Hails His Vision For Self-Reliant India
President Murmu, PM Modi Pay Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Death Anniversary: WATCH
World
Handshakes, Limo Ride, B-2 Bomber Flyover: Trump Rolls Out Red Carpet For Putin In Alaska — WATCH
Handshakes, Limo Ride, B-2 Bomber Flyover: Trump Rolls Out Red Carpet For Putin In Alaska — WATCH
India
What Is Sudarshan Chakra? PM Modi Promises Israel-Like Defence System For India – EXPLAINED
What Is Sudarshan Chakra? PM Modi Promises Israel-Like Defence System For India – EXPLAINED
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget