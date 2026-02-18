Irreparable Damage To India's Image: Cong On Chinese Products Showcased At AI Summit

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaIrreparable Damage To India's Image: Cong On Chinese Products Showcased At AI Summit

"Instead of leveraging India's talent and data, the AI summit is a disorganised PR spectacle - Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased," Gandhi said in a post on X.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 12:43 PM (IST)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday dubbed the AI Summit a "disorganised PR spectacle" and alleged that Chinese products are being showcased there.

"Instead of leveraging India's talent and data, the AI summit is a disorganised PR spectacle - Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased," Gandhi said in a post on X.

The former Congress president's remarks came amid a controversy over Galgotias University allegedly showcasing a robotic dog labelled "Orion" at the AI Summit expo that critics said was actually a Chinese-made Unitree Go2 and not an in-house innovation.

According to sources, Galgotias University has been asked to vacate ts stall at the AI Summit Expo immediately.

Gandhi also tagged a post of the Congress which alleged, "The Modi government has made a laughing stock of India globally, with regard to AI. " In the ongoing AI summit, Chinese robots are being displayed as our own, he charged.

"The Chinese media has mocked us. This is truly embarrassing for India.What is even more shameful is the fact that Modi's minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is indulging in the same falsehood, promoting China's robots at the Indian summit," the Congress said.

"The Modi Government has caused irreparable damage to the image of the country - they have reduced AI to a joke - a field in which we could be world leaders given our data power. Brazenly shameless," the Congress said on X. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Feb 2026 12:43 PM (IST)
