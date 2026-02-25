IRCTC’s E-Pantry Clocks 65,000+ Orders Across 25 Trains: Which Meals Lead The Menu

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







IRCTC e-Pantry Meals: Train journeys in India are often remembered for scenic views, long conversations and, quite often, the scramble to arrange food mid-trip. IRCTC’s e-pantry service seems to be changing that narrative. Within weeks of its rollout across select mail and express trains, the digital meal booking system has crossed 65,000 orders, signalling strong passenger acceptance.

Launched earlier this year, the service allows travellers to pre-book their meals before the journey even begins, bringing predictability to onboard dining.

From A Single Train To 25 Routes

The initiative began as a pilot on the Vivek Express, train numbers 22503-04, one of India’s longest-distance services. Encouraged by the response, IRCTC expanded the facility in phases starting April 2025. It is now available on 25 mail and express trains across the country.

In its official communication, IRCTC noted that the newly introduced e-pantry booking facility in pantry car-equipped mail and express trains has received a tremendous response from passengers. The corporation explained that since meals are not included in the ticket fare of such trains and must otherwise be purchased during the journey, the e-pantry system offers a digital solution that enables passengers to secure food in advance.

The move reflects a broader push towards digitising railway services while enhancing passenger convenience on long routes.

Breakfast And Dinner Lead The Menu

Booking data reveals that travellers are planning their meals ahead in large numbers. More than 17,000 breakfast and 17,000 dinner orders have already been placed. Lunch is not far behind, with over 15,000 bookings. Even tea slots are drawing attention, as both morning and evening tea services have recorded over 8,000 orders each.

December 2025 saw the highest surge, with more than 16,500 meals booked in a single month. Notably, train number 12649-50/12629-30, the Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express, alone accounted for nearly 8,300 of those orders.

How It Works

The e-pantry facility is currently available on select trains that have pantry cars. While booking tickets on the official IRCTC website, passengers can opt for the e-pantry meal service. The option is accessible on the confirmation page or later through the “Booked Food History” section under “My Transaction.”

Once the meal is reserved, passengers receive a confirmation message along with a Meal Verification Code via SMS or email. On the day of travel, sharing this code with the vendor ensures that the pre-ordered meal is delivered directly to their seat.

For many frequent travellers, this small digital tweak may turn out to be a big relief. With thousands already opting in, IRCTC’s e-pantry appears to be steadily redefining how India eats on the move.