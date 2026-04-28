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HomeNewsIndiaTwo Indian Crew Injured After Vessel Struck By Shrapnel Near Strait Of Hormuz

Two Indian Crew Injured After Vessel Struck By Shrapnel Near Strait Of Hormuz

Indian-crewed tanker Chiron 7 intercepted near Hormuz, warning shots fired as Gulf tensions rise, highlighting risks for global shipping routes.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
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  • Multiple ships with Indian crew targeted in recent weeks.

An Indian-crewed chemical tanker navigating the volatile waters of the Strait of Hormuz was intercepted by Iranian coast guard vessels, with warning shots fired during the encounter. Officials confirmed that all crew members aboard the vessel are safe, despite the tense standoff. The tanker, identified as Chiron 7 and flying the Togo flag, was sailing near Oman’s Shinas port on April 25 when Iranian forces moved in. The interception took place as part of a broader attempt to halt a group of ships transiting the region, underscoring the growing risks facing commercial vessels in one of the world’s busiest energy corridors.

Interception Sparks Alarm, Crew Safe

According to officials, the vessel was part of a convoy when Iranian patrol boats issued orders to stop. Mandeep Singh Randhawa of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways stated that a ship, along with a few others, had been sailing in the area when the Iranian coast guard requested that the vessels be intercepted, and that some warning shots had been fired by them, as per reports.

The Chiron 7 has a crew of 24, including 17 Indian nationals. Two Indians, Ankit Kumar and Sagar Chand, sustained minor injuries, along with Egyptian crew member Zeyad Taha. Authorities reported no fatalities. The multinational crew also includes personnel from Egypt, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Iran. Tracking data indicates the vessel is now en route to Sharjah.

ALSO READ: Outrage In Pakistan As Army Strike On Civilians Kills Children After Afghanistan Air Raids

Rising Risks In A Strategic Chokepoint

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical artery for global energy supplies, historically handling a significant share of the world’s oil and gas shipments. However, since late February, the region has witnessed heightened tensions following military actions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Tehran has imposed restrictions on maritime movement in response, while Washington has taken countermeasures, including blockading Iranian-linked ports and intercepting vessels. These developments have turned routine shipping routes into high-risk zones.

Incidents Raises Concern

The latest confrontation is part of a broader pattern of maritime disruptions. On April 18, two Indian-flagged vessels, the Sanmar Herald and Jag Arnav, reportedly came under fire while transiting the strait, forcing them to retreat.

In another recent episode, two foreign-flagged ships carrying Indian crew members were targeted by vessels linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Altogether, around ten such incidents involving ships with Indian personnel have been reported in recent weeks.

ALSO READ: Trump Unhappy With Iran's New Terms To End War, Unlikely To Accept Proposal: Report

Safety Concerns For Indian Seafarers

The repeated confrontations have raised serious concerns about the safety of Indian seafarers operating in the Gulf region. With tensions showing no immediate signs of easing, shipping companies and authorities are closely monitoring developments and reassessing maritime routes.

Before You Go

Mumbai Shock: Security Guard Stabbing Case Linked to Radicalisation Suspicions

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this the only recent incident involving ships with Indian personnel?

No, there have been several recent incidents involving ships with Indian personnel, including two Indian-flagged vessels coming under fire and two foreign-flagged ships being targeted.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz INDIA Iran Israel Conflict Iran US War
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