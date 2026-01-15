Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaMehbooba Mufti Urges Centre To Ensure Safe Return Of Indian, Kashmiri Students From Iran

Mehbooba Mufti Urges Centre To Ensure Safe Return Of Indian, Kashmiri Students From Iran

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti urged the Indian government to help evacuate Indian students, including Kashmiris, from Iran due to escalating tensions and protests.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 04:20 PM (IST)

Srinagar, Jan 15 (PTI) PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday sought the Union government's intervention for the safe return of students, including Kashmiris, from Iran amid the prevailing tension there.

This came a day after parents of several Kashmiri students studying in Iran expressed concern over the situation there, and appealed to the Centre to facilitate their children's return.

"Thousands of students from across the country, including Kashmir, are stranded in Iran amid the present volatile situation. This has triggered deep fear and anxiety in anguished parents desperately worried about their children's safety. Urge S Jaishankar and MEA to intervene urgently and ensure their safe return," Mehbooba said in a post on X.

According to estimates, a little over 10,000 Indians, including students, are currently living in Iran.

In a fresh advisory, the Indian embassy in Tehran has urged all Indians, including students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists, to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights.

The protests began late last month in Tehran after the Iranian currency rial plunged to record lows. The protests have since spread to all 31 provinces, evolving from an agitation against economic woes to a demand for political change.

The overall situation in the country in the last few days has deteriorated dramatically as the death toll from the nationwide protests has increased to over 2,500, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA). PTI SSB NSD NSD

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking: Deadly Chinese Manja Claims Lives Across India; Multiple Injuries Reported

Published at : 15 Jan 2026 04:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mehbooba Mufti Kashmir PDP Iran
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Air India Plane Turns Back After Iran Airspace Closure, Suffers Engine Damage In Delhi
Air India Plane Turns Back After Iran Airspace Closure, Suffers Engine Damage In Delhi
India
‘This Is Mobocracy’: Supreme Court Flags Serious Concern During Mamata Banerjee Vs ED Probe Case
‘This Is Mobocracy’: Supreme Court Flags Serious Concern During Mamata Banerjee Vs ED Probe Case
Election 2025
‘Calls Kept Coming Till 4 am’: Thackeray Shiv Sena Alleges BJP ‘Rained Money’ Before Civic Polls
‘Calls Kept Coming Till 4 am’: Thackeray Shiv Sena Alleges BJP ‘Rained Money’ Before Civic Polls
World
'Seems Very Nice, But...':Trump Questions Reza Pahlavi’s Support For Protestors Inside Iran
'Seems Very Nice, But...':Trump Questions Reza Pahlavi’s Support For Protestors Inside Iran
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Deadly Chinese Manja Claims Lives Across India; Multiple Injuries Reported
West Bengal: ED Claims Mamata Hindering Coal Scam Probe; Supreme Court Hearing Underway
West Bengal: ED Accuses West Bengal Govt of Obstructing Probe, Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
Supreme Court Hears ED Plea, Allegations of Obstruction Against Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe
Maharastra Polls: Devendra Fadnavis Casts Vote in BMC Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget