‘I’m Dead…’: Iranian Man Records Final Video Before Suicide, Urges Trump Not To Deal With Tehran

Reports from opposition-linked media have drawn international attention to the death of Pouria Hamidi, a man from Bushehr in southern Iran, who allegedly died by suicide after releasing a video message addressed to US President Donald Trump and Western governments. The incident has surfaced amid renewed speculation about diplomatic engagement with Tehran and growing divisions over how the international community should deal with Iran’s ruling establishment.

In the roughly 10-minute video, recorded in English, Hamidi appealed directly to foreign leaders, urging them not to pursue negotiations with Iran’s current leadership. He accused the authorities of carrying out a violent and systematic crackdown on public protests and said his message was intended to alert the world to what he described as an unfolding human tragedy, as per India Today.

Allegations Of A Brutal Crackdown

In his message, Hamidi claimed that tens of thousands of people had been killed during unrest in January. These figures, however, could not be independently verified. Reuters has previously reported that at least 5,000 people were killed during the crackdown, a number significantly lower than Hamidi’s claims but still indicative of widespread violence.

Hamidi portrayed his video as a desperate attempt to draw global attention to events inside Iran. He called for decisive international action and framed foreign intervention as the only remaining option for ordinary Iranians, stating that “America attacking Iran is the only hope we have right now”, reported Times of India.

Support For Exiled Monarchy & A Plea To Iranians

The video also included explicit support for exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi, a figure seen by some opposition groups as a unifying alternative to the current system. Hamidi urged Iranians, both inside and outside the country, to stand together despite fear and repression.

He concluded the recording by switching to Persian, delivering an emotional appeal to his compatriots: “We people of Iran are lonely people and have nobody, so please support each other. Long live Iran.” The closing words have since circulated widely on social media platforms sympathetic to Iran’s opposition.

Diplomatic Stakes As Pressure Mounts On Washington

Hamidi’s death comes at a sensitive moment in regional and international diplomacy. Discussions about the possibility of renewed negotiations with Tehran have triggered strong reactions, particularly from Israel. Israeli leaders have publicly opposed any agreement that could preserve Iran’s clerical regime, release frozen assets, or leave its nuclear and missile programmes intact.

According to reports, Israeli officials are preparing to intensify diplomatic outreach to Washington, seeking to persuade President Trump to abandon any potential deal. They have described the current moment as a “historic window of opportunity” to significantly weaken Iran’s capabilities, arguing that compromise would squander rare leverage over Tehran.