The long-running war of words between Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over alleged “Vote Chori” in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has taken an unusual turn, this time on social media.

In recent months, Gandhi has repeatedly accused the poll body of favouring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), targeting the ECI in nearly every public address.

Amid all this the official Instagram handle of Indian National Congress has posted an edit of Rahul Gandhi as batman. And in the background a voice saying, “In reality, they are not after me. They are after you, I’m just in their way.” The image shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi standing along side with Election Commissioners Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Chief Election Commissioner Shri Rajiv Kumar.

And then showing Rahul Gandhi in the costume of DC Comics fictional superhero Batman. This is an AI generated video in which he can be seen wearing the black batman suit with no mask, which is an important part of the suit. But that is because the original character uses a mask to hide his identity.

The comment section of this Instagram reel was filled with various comments ranging from supporting to trolling the same. But one user mentioned that, “I mean, we never saw rahul and Batman together.”

Whereas another user said, “We got Rahul Gandhi as a batman before gta 6.”

The Allegations Behind the Meme

The meme drop came just days after Gandhi’s latest salvo at the Election Commission. Speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru on Thursday, August 7, he claimed that a voter named Shakun Rani had cast her ballot twice, calling it an example of large-scale voter list manipulation.

Gandhi further alleged that the ECI’s refusal to provide a machine-readable voter list convinced the Opposition that the poll body was working in tandem with the BJP to “steal” the Maharashtra elections.

“In Maharashtra, the addition of more voters in five months than in five years raised our suspicions. Then came a massive surge in voter turnout after 5 pm,” Gandhi said. “In the Vidhan Sabha, our alliance was wiped out, but in the Lok Sabha, we swept. Very suspicious.”

EC’s Response and Notice to Gandhi

Two days later, on Sunday, August 10, Karnataka’s Chief Electoral Officer issued a formal notice to Rahul Gandhi, demanding proof for his claim that Shakun Rani voted twice in Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura Assembly segment.

According to the CEO’s statement, an inquiry revealed that Rani denied voting more than once and that the “tick-marked” document shown by Gandhi was not an official polling record.

The notice asked Gandhi to submit the names of any voters he believes were wrongly added or removed from the rolls, along with a sworn statement for each case. The CEO also warned that filing false declarations could lead to action under the Representation of the People Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.