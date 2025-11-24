INS Mahe Commissioned: India Unveils First Indigenous Mahe-Class Anti-Submarine Warfare Craft

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): INS Mahe, the first of the Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), was commissioned into the Indian Navy by Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Upendra Dwivedi at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, on Monday.

At the commissioning, COAS General Upendra Dwivedi said, "At the outset, bravo zulu to the commanding officer, officers and men of Mahe and all those involved in this ceremony for such a fine arrangement and outstanding ceremony. It's a moment of immense pride and a profound sense of honour to be present at the commissioning ceremony of INS Mahe, first of the eight anti-submarine war-face shallow watercrafts being built by Cochin Shipyard Limited for the Indian Navy. Today's ceremony not only marks the induction of a potent new platform to a maritime order of battle, but also reaffirms our nation's increasing capability to design, construct and field complex combatants with indigenous technology."

#WATCH | Mumbai | INS Mahe commissioned by COAS General Upendra Dwivedi into the Indian Navy



The commissioning of Mahe marks the arrival of a new generation of indigenous shallow-water combatants - sleek, swift, and resolutely Indian. With over 80% indigenous content, the… pic.twitter.com/RxyiXpohHg — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2025

He further said that, named after the historic coastal town of Mahe, a symbol of India's maritime legacy, the ship embodies the spirit of innovation and service.

"The commissioning will significantly augment the Indian Navy's capability to ensure near-seas dominance, strengthen the coastal security grid, and safeguard our maritime interests across the vast expanse of our littorals. The commissioning of INS Mahe reaffirms the Navy's steadfast transformation into a Builders' Navy, one that designs, constructs, and sustains its own combat platforms.

Today, over 75 per cent platforms of the Navy's capital acquisition are sourced indigenously. From warships and submarines to high sonar and weapon systems, Indian shipyards, public and private, stand as a living proof of our nation's industrial and technological dominance," he added.

The commissioning of INS Mahe marks the arrival of a new generation of indigenous shallow-water combatants - sleek, swift, and resolutely Indian. With over 80 per cent indigenous content, the Mahe-class showcases India's growing mastery in warship design, construction and integration. She will serve as a 'Silent Hunter' on the Western Seaboard - powered by self-reliance and dedicated to safeguarding India's maritime frontiers.

COAS General Upendra Dwivedi took a guided tour of the INS Mahe after it was commissioned into the Indian Navy.

The ceremony, hosted by Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, was presided over by General Upendra Dwivedi, according to a Ministry of Defence release.

Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) INS Mahe represents the cutting edge of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative in naval ship design and construction. Compact yet powerful, the ship embodies agility, precision and endurance - qualities vital for dominating the littorals.

With her blend of firepower, stealth and mobility, the ship is designed to hunt submarines, conduct coastal patrols, and secure India's vital maritime approaches.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)