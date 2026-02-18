Indore Murder Accused Smiles On Camera, Says He’ll Speak ‘When The Time Comes’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A chilling display of indifference by a 24-year-old murder accused has deepened public outrage in Indore, days after police uncovered the body of his girlfriend in a rented room. Piyush Dhamnotia, arrested for allegedly strangling the woman and violating her body, appeared unrepentant when questioned by reporters outside a local police station.

Smiling at the camera, he told India Today: “Forget everything. What will you do by knowing?” Asked further, he responded that he would reveal details “when the time comes,” as officers escorted him into a police vehicle.

Alleged Attempt to ‘Summon’ Victim’s Spirit

Investigators disclosed disturbing details that followed the killing. According to police, Dhamnotia traveled to Panvel near Mumbai after the crime. There, he reportedly lit incense sticks in a secluded spot and searched online for videos about summoning spirits. Officers say he whispered apologies into the darkness, claiming he wanted to communicate with the “aatma” of the woman he had killed hours earlier, reported NDTV.

The bizarre episode came after the murder of the MBA student in Indore’s Dwarkapuri locality. He is currently under three-day police remand as investigators continue questioning him.

CCTV Trail and Grim Discovery

CCTV footage reviewed by police shows Dhamnotia arriving at the rented accommodation with the victim on February 10. About two and a half hours later, cameras captured him leaving alone with a bag.

The crime surfaced three days later, on February 13, when residents complained about a foul odor emanating from the room. Officers forced entry and found the woman’s decomposing body. She was discovered naked, with rope marks visible around her neck, indicating strangulation.

Argument Over Marriage Turned Fatal

Police say the accused and the victim had known each other since their student days. Their relationship was reportedly strained by frequent arguments, particularly over her wish to marry.

On February 10, Dhamnotia allegedly brought her to his accommodation in Dwarkapuri to resolve ongoing disputes. After physical intimacy, another argument reportedly broke out over marriage. Investigators believe the confrontation escalated, culminating in the woman’s death.