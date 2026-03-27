On Cam: 18-Year-Old Boy Runs Over Woman Techie After Penthouse Renting Dispute In Indore

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A quiet residential enclave in Indore has been shaken after a dispute over a penthouse allegedly being used as a homestay escalated into a fatal incident. Shampa Pandey, a 42-year-old software engineer and mother of two, died on Wednesday night after being hit by a speeding vehicle during a confrontation at Shiv Vatika Smriti Enclave.

Family members and neighbours say the incident unfolded amid tensions between residents and the owner of a seventh-floor penthouse that had been rented out through a short-term rental platform. The Pandey family, who had recently moved into the complex, is now grappling with the sudden loss.

Background Of The Dispute

Residents of the apartment complex had reportedly been raising concerns about the penthouse being listed on Airbnb, saying the steady flow of unfamiliar visitors created safety worries, particularly late at night. One resident told NDTV that they have moved here two months ago and have consistently raised objections and it doesn’t feel safe with unknown people coming and going.

According to residents, discussions had taken place earlier in the week with the penthouse owner, Kuldeep Chaudhary, in an attempt to resolve the issue. However, tensions resurfaced on Wednesday when the property was allegedly rented out again. Residents then cut off electricity to the unit, prompting Chaudhary to allegedly shut power to the entire complex.

A dispute over the commercial use of a penthouse in a residential society turned fatal in Indore after a man allegedly rammed his car into a group of residents, killing a woman and injuring others in Sagar Township under the Lasudia police station late on Wednesday.



Police said… pic.twitter.com/pzljrnDBnH — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 26, 2026

Escalation and Violence

Witnesses say the dispute soon intensified. Chaudhary reportedly contacted his son Monish and asked him to “settle the matter.” Soon after, Monish arrived at the housing complex in a car and the situation deteriorated rapidly.

Residents claim the vehicle was driven aggressively inside the colony. During the chaos, a maid was reportedly struck before the car rammed into Shampa Pandey, pinning her against a wall. Police officials later confirmed that the vehicle hit multiple people during the incident.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said the father and son attempted to leave the scene after the confrontation and that the vehicle fatally struck Pandey in the process. Eyewitnesses also claimed the car did not stop even after hitting people.

Family’s Allegations

Saurabh Pandey, the victim’s husband, said the incident took place around 10 pm when the building was experiencing a power outage. According to him, Monish drove into a group of residents gathered during the dispute.

He alleged that the driver first hit a domestic worker and then his wife. Saurabh alleged that he did not stop and ran over her intentionally, adding that she suffered severe head injuries and died shortly after. The family had moved into the apartment only about two weeks earlier.

Police Action

Police have registered a murder case in connection with the incident and have taken both Kuldeep Chaudhary and Monish Chaudhary into custody. Investigators have also seized the vehicle involved.

Officials say they are reviewing CCTV footage from the complex and collecting statements from witnesses to reconstruct the sequence of events. Town Inspector Taresh Soni that they are questioning both the father and son.

Community Response

The tragedy has sparked anger among residents of the complex. Neighbours claim Chaudhary owns multiple penthouses in the building and are calling for them to be removed from rental platforms.