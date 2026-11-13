Indonesian Woman With Links To China Held Over Fake IDs After Failing To Speak Hindi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indonesian woman intercepted with fake Indian IDs at Sonauli border.

Held conflicting Indian IDs, two names, different birth dates.

Passport showed Indonesian; claimed heading a Kolkata-based NGO.

Authorities investigating forged documents; other activities not ruled out.

An Indonesian woman allegedly posing as a Kolkata resident using forged Indian identity documents was intercepted by Bureau of Immigration officials at the Sonauli border in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district while attempting to enter Nepal. The woman, identified as Rohana, was stopped on November 10 after officials grew suspicious when she struggled to speak Hindi during questioning.

She was allegedly carrying an Indian voter ID card, an Aadhaar card and two PAN cards bearing different names and conflicting dates of birth. During questioning, she claimed to be the president of a Kolkata-based NGO that provides assistance to Buddhist monks travelling to China.

According to an FIR registered at Sonauli police station, the woman initially identified herself as Li Kim Lien, daughter of Li Chin Sen, and claimed to live on New Tangra Road in Kolkata. The complaint filed by an immigration officer stated that she arrived at the Sonauli immigration office around 7.30 pm on November 10 and presented an Indian voter ID card bearing the number ZJJ2157469, reported The Times of India.

Conflicting Identity Details Raise Suspicion

The voter ID identified her as Li Kim Lien, born on June 29, 1975, and listed her address as 8, New Tangra Road, under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation in West Bengal.

However, her responses during questioning raised doubts about her claimed Indian identity. Officials subsequently examined her passport, which identified her as Rohana, an Indonesian citizen born on October 20, 1970.

The passport, bearing number X2398351, also showed that she held an Indian employment visa. According to the FIR, she possessed an E-3 employment visa bearing number VL9126916, valid from October 11, 2025, to November 9, 2026. Her passport also contained details of a multiple-entry Indian visa issued on August 11, 2023.

Woman Claims To Head Kolkata NGO

During questioning, Rohana reportedly told immigration officials that she worked as the president of an NGO based in Kolkata. She claimed that the organisation provided technical assistance to Buddhist monks travelling to China.

However, the FIR does not identify the NGO or specify the nature of its activities. It also does not establish any link between the organisation and Chinese government authorities.

An immigration official source said the investigation was at an early stage and that no conclusion had been reached about possible espionage or activities beyond the alleged immigration and identity-document offences.

“We are still in the initial stage of investigation to claim or deny if the woman was involved in espionage or any other activity beyond the alleged immigration and identity-document offences,” the source said.

Two PAN Cards Found In Different Names

According to the FIR, officials found that the woman possessed an Indian voter ID card, an Aadhaar card and a PAN card in the name of Li Kim Lien. Another PAN card was issued in the name of Rohana.

The conflicting identities and documents are now part of the investigation into how the Indonesian national allegedly obtained and used Indian identity papers.