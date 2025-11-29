Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaIndiGo Says Software Upgrades Completed For 160 A320 Family Aircraft Till Noon

IndiGo Says Software Upgrades Completed For 160 A320 Family Aircraft Till Noon

The airline also said that no flights have been cancelled as a result of these checks. However, a few flights may experience minimal delays.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 03:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) IndiGo on Saturday said it has completed the requisite upgrades of 160 A320 family aircraft till noon and inspections are progressing for the remaining 40 such planes.

The airline also said that no flights have been cancelled as a result of these checks. However, a few flights may experience minimal delays.

Airbus has flagged a potential issue related to the flight controls of the A320 family planes due to intense solar radiation and airlines are carrying out software upgrades or hardware realignment to address the issue.

A total of 200 IndiGo aircraft were identified for the checks.

"Working closely with both organisations, a total of 200 of our aircraft were identified for these checks.

"We are pleased to confirm that the required actions have already been completed on 160 aircraft by 12:00 IST, and inspections on the remaining aircraft are progressing well and will be completed within the timeline," the airline said in a statement. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 03:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
IndiGo A320 Glitch
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'No Differences Between Us; BJP Making False Allegations': Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Show Unity After Breakfast
'No Differences Between Us': Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Show Unity After Breakfast
India
Cyclone Ditwah Nears TN: Flights Cancelled, Trains Disrupted; Schools Shut In 13 Districts As Heavy Rains Begin
Cyclone Ditwah Nears TN: Flights Cancelled, Trains Disrupted; Schools Shut In 13 Districts As Heavy Rains Begin
India
‘Sir Please Forgive Me...': Kiran Bedi Urges PM Modi To Step In As Delhi Continues To Choke
‘Sir Please Forgive Me...': Kiran Bedi Urges PM Modi To Step In As Delhi Continues To Choke
India
Indian Airlines To Face Delays As A320 Solar Radiation Glitch Impacts Over 200 Planes
Indian Airlines To Face Delays As A320 Solar Radiation Glitch Impacts Over 200 Planes
Advertisement

Videos

Cyclone Ditwa: Over 80 dead as Ditwa Cyclone Triggers Massive Floods, India Sends NDRF Aid
Breaking: 27-year-Old Shot Dead in Shahdara, Police Probe Mystery Attackers
Breaking: CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Meet Over Breakfast Amid Congress Power Tussle
Breaking: West Bengal tourist attacked in Nawada, police detain accused after FIR
Breaking: PM Modi attends Day 2 of DGP-IGP meet in Raipur, focus on security & Naxal threat
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Retracting The Reins: Why BJP's Chandigarh Overreach Met Swift Political Rejection
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget