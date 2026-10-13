IndiGo has cancelled all flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah. This decision was made due to the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia.
IndiGo Cancels Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam And Madinah Flights Till October 17 Amid Houthi Attacks
The cancellations come amid renewed Houthi attacks, with the Saudi-led coalition saying it intercepted three ballistic missiles targeting Riyadh and Khamis Mushait.
- IndiGo cancelled all Saudi flights until October 17.
- Houthi rebels launched missile attacks on Riyadh and Khamis Mushait.
- Riyadh airport remains closed after recent deadly Houthi attack.
- Attacks stem from Yemen conflict and regional tensions.
IndiGo has cancelled all flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until October 17 amid the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, the airline said in an advisory on Tuesday.
The airline has urged passengers to check their flight status on its website before leaving for the airport.
“Timely updates are being shared on the contact details provided at the time of booking. Our support teams remain available to assist with any queries or concerns,” IndiGo said.
“Your safety and well-being remain our top priority. We are in constant coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure safe operations,” the airline added.
Travel Advisory Due to the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah stand cancelled until 17 October'26. Customers are advised to check their flight status at https://t.co/LrZOdyB7sF before leaving for the airport. Timely updates are being shared on the contact details provided at the time of booking. Our support teams remain available to assist with any queries or concerns. Your safety and well-being remain our top priority. We are in constant coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure safe operations.— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 13, 2026
Houthi Missiles Target Riyadh And Khamis Mushait
The cancellations come amid renewed attacks on Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The Saudi-led coalition fighting the group said its forces intercepted a ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh, along with two missiles fired towards Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia.
In a statement on X, coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki said all three missiles had been “intercepted and destroyed”.
The Houthis, who control Yemen’s most populous areas, including the capital Sanaa, said their target in Riyadh was King Khalid International Airport.
Riyadh Airport Closure Disrupts Flights
King Khalid International Airport has remained closed since a Houthi attack on Saturday that killed at least 13 people and injured more than 300 others, according to the report. A separate strike on Sunday killed one person and wounded 11.
Saudi authorities said the airport would remain closed until Saturday, prompting airlines to cancel flights. The Houthis have also targeted Saudi oil facilities.
Conflict In Yemen Continues Amid Regional Tensions
The attacks are taking place as the Houthis battle forces aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognised government for control of the country. The Saudi-led coalition has conducted an air campaign against the Houthis and supported the government’s ground forces.
The fighting has unfolded amid wider regional tensions triggered by the war on Iran involving the United States and Israel.
Speaking at an energy conference in Riyadh, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud said the attacks on airports over the past week had tested the kingdom’s resilience.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which IndiGo flights have been cancelled?
Until when are IndiGo flights to Saudi Arabia cancelled?
All IndiGo flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah are cancelled until October 17, 2026. Passengers should check their flight status on the airline's website.
Why did IndiGo cancel flights to Saudi Arabia?
Flights were cancelled due to renewed Houthi missile attacks on Saudi Arabia and the resulting closure of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. The airline prioritizes passenger safety.
What should affected IndiGo passengers do?
Passengers should check their flight status on IndiGo's website before leaving for the airport. Timely updates are also shared on the contact details provided during booking.