IndiGo Cancels Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam And Madinah Flights Till October 17 Amid Houthi Attacks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IndiGo cancelled all Saudi flights until October 17.

Houthi rebels launched missile attacks on Riyadh and Khamis Mushait.

Riyadh airport remains closed after recent deadly Houthi attack.

Attacks stem from Yemen conflict and regional tensions.

IndiGo has cancelled all flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until October 17 amid the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, the airline said in an advisory on Tuesday.

The airline has urged passengers to check their flight status on its website before leaving for the airport.

“Timely updates are being shared on the contact details provided at the time of booking. Our support teams remain available to assist with any queries or concerns,” IndiGo said.

“Your safety and well-being remain our top priority. We are in constant coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure safe operations,” the airline added.

Travel Advisory Due to the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah stand cancelled until 17 October'26. Customers are advised to check their flight status at https://t.co/LrZOdyB7sF before leaving for the airport. Timely updates are being shared on the contact details provided at the time of booking. Our support teams remain available to assist with any queries or concerns. Your safety and well-being remain our top priority. We are in constant coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure safe operations. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 13, 2026

Houthi Missiles Target Riyadh And Khamis Mushait

The cancellations come amid renewed attacks on Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The Saudi-led coalition fighting the group said its forces intercepted a ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh, along with two missiles fired towards Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

In a statement on X, coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki said all three missiles had been “intercepted and destroyed”.

The Houthis, who control Yemen’s most populous areas, including the capital Sanaa, said their target in Riyadh was King Khalid International Airport.

Riyadh Airport Closure Disrupts Flights

King Khalid International Airport has remained closed since a Houthi attack on Saturday that killed at least 13 people and injured more than 300 others, according to the report. A separate strike on Sunday killed one person and wounded 11.

Saudi authorities said the airport would remain closed until Saturday, prompting airlines to cancel flights. The Houthis have also targeted Saudi oil facilities.

Conflict In Yemen Continues Amid Regional Tensions

The attacks are taking place as the Houthis battle forces aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognised government for control of the country. The Saudi-led coalition has conducted an air campaign against the Houthis and supported the government’s ground forces.

The fighting has unfolded amid wider regional tensions triggered by the war on Iran involving the United States and Israel.

Speaking at an energy conference in Riyadh, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud said the attacks on airports over the past week had tested the kingdom’s resilience.