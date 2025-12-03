‘Absolute Mockery’: Furious Flyers Slam IndiGo As Hours-Long Delays Hit Major Airports

IndiGo found itself at the centre of a storm on Wednesday after extensive delays across key Indian airports caused severe travel disruptions, sparking outrage from passengers and drawing attention to ongoing strain in the country’s aviation ecosystem.

Passengers Vent Frustration As Delays Pile Up

Airports in Mumbai and Bengaluru saw some of the worst congestion, with nearly 70 IndiGo flights running significantly behind schedule. Travellers took to social media in droves, describing the situation as an “absolute mockery” of basic airline management. Many passengers reported being stuck for hours with little clarity, claiming delays stretched from 30 minutes to over five hours, and in some cases more than 12 hours.

Absolute chaos & mockery at #Delhiairport. #Indigo staff are leeches who are lying & passengers are stranded since past 12+ hours with no confirmatiom. My flight is delayed for 7+ hours now. Never flying Indigo again. This needs to be investigated @IndiGo6E @MoCA_GoI @RamMNK pic.twitter.com/Z7DAvK2Cei — Amol Shah (@AmolShah95) December 2, 2025

Videos and photographs circulating online showed long queues at check-in counters and crowded boarding gates. Several travellers complained that departure times kept changing repeatedly, leaving them confused and fatigued. The mounting chaos resulted in large-scale crowding across terminals already struggling with winter rush traffic.

IndiGo Breaks Silence, Cites ‘Operational Challenges’

Following intensifying criticism, IndiGo released an official statement acknowledging widespread disruptions. The airline attributed the delays to multiple factors, saying: “We have had several unavoidable flight delays and some cancellations in the past few days due to various reasons, including technology issues, airport congestion, and operational requirements. Our teams are working diligently to ensure that operations normalise as soon as possible. Furthermore, we are offering alternate flight options or refunds to affected customers, as applicable.”

The statement aimed to reassure passengers, though frustration continued to mount as many claimed they received inadequate updates about revised departure timings.

Aviation Sector Still Reeling from Recent Glitches

The latest delays come barely weeks after an air-traffic-control system failure at Delhi Airport threw hundreds of flights into disorder. Fresh data from Flightradar24 showed that on Wednesday alone, more than 600 flights were delayed across India’s busiest hubs—Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Delhi accounted for the lion’s share, with the airport posting on X that several airlines were facing “operational challenges” that forced schedule changes.

Market Reaction & Industry Impact

IndiGo’s stock reflected investor concerns, slipping 2% after the airline’s clarification, though shares remain up about 23% for the year. The carrier, which operates over 2,200 daily flights and controls more than 60% of India’s domestic market, has been aggressively expanding its global routes.



However, analysts note that the combination of a strong U.S. dollar and a downturn in travel sentiment after the fatal Air India crash in June has complicated its outlook.