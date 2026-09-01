Explorer
IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Goa After Suspected Engine Failure
The Delhi-bound flight returned to Goa's Mopa Airport, where it made an emergency landing after facing a technical snag mid-air.
An IndiGo flight bound for Delhi returned to Goa on Tuesday after a suspected engine problem was detected shortly after take-off.
IndiGo flight 6E 2102 took off from Goa for Delhi in the morning. However, shortly after the aircraft became airborne, an issue was suspected in one of its engines.
Following the development, the aircraft was brought back to Goa's Mopa Airport, where it made an emergency landing.
Further details about the incident are awaited.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Goa After Suspected Engine Failure
India
'No Place For Double Standards': Modi’s Stern Terror Message At SCO Summit In Front Of Pakistan
India
Vijay Backs Rahul Gandhi As INDIA Bloc's PM Face, Says Congress Leader
India
How A Saree Helped Save 21 Tamil Nadu Pilgrims During Nepal Flash Flood
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion