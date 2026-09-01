IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Goa After Suspected Engine Failure

An IndiGo flight bound for Delhi returned to Goa on Tuesday after a suspected engine problem was detected shortly after take-off.

IndiGo flight 6E 2102 took off from Goa for Delhi in the morning. However, shortly after the aircraft became airborne, an issue was suspected in one of its engines.

Following the development, the aircraft was brought back to Goa's Mopa Airport, where it made an emergency landing.





Further details about the incident are awaited.