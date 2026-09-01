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English NewsNewsIndiaIndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Goa After Suspected Engine Failure

IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Goa After Suspected Engine Failure

The Delhi-bound flight returned to Goa's Mopa Airport, where it made an emergency landing after facing a technical snag mid-air.

Written By : Varun Bhasin |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 12:01 PM (IST)

An IndiGo flight bound for Delhi returned to Goa on Tuesday after a suspected engine problem was detected shortly after take-off.

IndiGo flight 6E 2102 took off from Goa for Delhi in the morning. However, shortly after the aircraft became airborne, an issue was suspected in one of its engines.

Following the development, the aircraft was brought back to Goa's Mopa Airport, where it made an emergency landing.


IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Goa After Suspected Engine Failure

Further details about the incident are awaited.

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Sep 2026 11:57 AM (IST)
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