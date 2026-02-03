IndiGo Suspends International Flights Over Iranian Airspace Citing Security Concerns

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







IndiGo on Tuesday announced schedule changes and cancellations for several international flights due to the evolving security situation around Iran, suspending services on select routes until February 28, 2026. The airline said the decision was taken to ensure the safety of passengers and crew as regional uncertainties continue. In a travel advisory shared on X, IndiGo said flights to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku and Tashkent have been cancelled during this period.

Travel Advisory



In view of the developing situation around Iran, we have made additional adjustments to our flight schedule to ensure a safe and seamless experience for our customers and crew.



As part of these measures, IndiGo flights to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku, and… February 3, 2026

Affected passengers have been offered options to reschedule their travel or claim a full refund, depending on their preference. The airline added that flight operations are under continuous review and any further changes will be communicated through official channels. The developments come amid heightened tensions involving Iran, even as reports suggest possible diplomatic engagement between the United States and Iran over the nuclear deal.

Airlines Prioritise Safety Amid Tensions

Though uncertainty persists following repeated warnings by US President Donald Trump and strong responses from Iranian leadership, raising concerns over potential regional escalation. Airlines have reiterated that passenger and crew safety remains their top priority. Earlier, Air India had also stopped overflying Iranian airspace as a precautionary measure and rerouted flights to avoid the region, citing security concerns.