IndiGo Suspends International Flights Over Iranian Airspace Citing Security Concerns

IndiGo cancels flights to four international destinations till Feb 28 amid Iran tensions. Affected passengers have been offered options to reschedule their travel or claim a full refund.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
IndiGo on Tuesday announced schedule changes and cancellations for several international flights due to the evolving security situation around Iran, suspending services on select routes until February 28, 2026. The airline said the decision was taken to ensure the safety of passengers and crew as regional uncertainties continue. In a travel advisory shared on X, IndiGo said flights to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku and Tashkent have been cancelled during this period.

Affected passengers have been offered options to reschedule their travel or claim a full refund, depending on their preference. The airline added that flight operations are under continuous review and any further changes will be communicated through official channels. The developments come amid heightened tensions involving Iran, even as reports suggest possible diplomatic engagement between the United States and Iran over the nuclear deal.

Airlines Prioritise Safety Amid Tensions

Though uncertainty persists following repeated warnings by US President Donald Trump and strong responses from Iranian leadership, raising concerns over potential regional escalation.  Airlines have reiterated that passenger and crew safety remains their top priority. Earlier, Air India had also stopped overflying Iranian airspace as a precautionary measure and rerouted flights to avoid the region, citing security concerns.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has IndiGo cancelled some international flights?

IndiGo has cancelled flights due to the evolving security situation around Iran, prioritizing the safety of passengers and crew amidst regional uncertainties.

Which IndiGo flights have been cancelled and until when?

Flights to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku, and Tashkent have been cancelled until February 28, 2026.

What options are available for passengers affected by these cancellations?

Affected passengers can reschedule their travel or claim a full refund, according to their preference.

Has any other airline also rerouted flights due to the security situation?

Yes, Air India had also stopped overflying Iranian airspace and rerouted flights to avoid the region as a precautionary measure.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
International Flights IndiGo National Flights
