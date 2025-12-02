Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaINS Aridhaman, 3rd Indigenous Nuclear Ballistic Submarine, To Be Commissioned Soon: Navy Chief

INS Aridhaman, 3rd Indigenous Nuclear Ballistic Submarine, To Be Commissioned Soon: Navy Chief

INS Aridhaman, 3rd Indigenous Nuclear Ballistic Submarine, To Be Commissioned Soon: Navy Chief

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 01:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said Tuesday that indigenous nuclear ballistic submarine INS Aridhaman would be commissioned very soon.
 
Published at : 02 Dec 2025 01:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Navy Dinesh K. Tripathi INS Aridhaman
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
We Combed Through Govt's Mandatory 'Sanchar Saathi' App. Here's Which Permissions It WILL Ask You
We Combed Through Govt's Sanchar Saathi App. Here's Which Permission It WILL Ask You
Election 2025
Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Bombay HC Postpones Counting, Results Now On THIS Date
Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Bombay HC Postpones Counting, Results Now On THIS Date
India
Shivakumar Hosts Siddaramaiah For Breakfast 2.0 After Last Week's Unity Show Amid Tussle
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Meet For Breakfast 2.0 After Last Week's Unity Show Amid Tussle
Cities
IndiGo Flight From Kuwait Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai After Bomb Threat
IndiGo Flight From Kuwait Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai After Bomb Threat
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Three killed in Tragic Bus-Truck Crash in Balrampur
Breaking: India’s Voice Now Carries Significant Weight Worldwide says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
Breaking: Indigo Kuwait–Hyderabad Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Mumbai After Bomb Threat
Breaking: CCTV Reveals Killer Switching Cars After Gangster Inderpreet Singh’s Murder in Chandigarh
Breaking: Congress Raises Alarm Over Mandatory ‘Sanchar Saathi’ App, Calls Rule Unconstitutional
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Mahe – Countering Three Front Maritime Challenge
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget