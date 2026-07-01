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English NewsNewsIndia100+ Eminent Indians And Pakistanis Write To Modi, Shehbaz, Call For Talks And Restoration Of Ties

100+ Eminent Indians And Pakistanis Write To Modi, Shehbaz, Call For Talks And Restoration Of Ties

Issued by the Centre for Peace and Progress, the appeal calls for the restoration of full diplomatic relations, the reappointment of High Commissioners, the resumption of normal visa services and the reopening of airspace.

Written By : Mohit Dubey |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
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  • Appeal emphasizes reviving people-to-people contact, cultural exchanges.

More than 100 prominent citizens from India and Pakistan have jointly appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take steps towards easing bilateral tensions and resuming structured dialogue between the two neighbours.

The appeal has been made through an open letter issued by the Centre for Peace and Progress, urging both governments to restore diplomatic engagement and rebuild people-to-people ties that have been affected by strained relations.

According to the organisers, a total of 117 eminent individuals from the two countries have digitally signed the joint peace proposal, calling for renewed efforts to improve bilateral relations.

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Appeal to Restore Diplomatic Engagement

The signatories have urged New Delhi and Islamabad to revive structured bilateral dialogue and fully restore diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The letter also calls for the reappointment of High Commissioners in New Delhi and Islamabad, a move the signatories believe would help revive official diplomatic channels.

In addition, the appeal seeks the restoration of normal visa services and the reopening of airspace between India and Pakistan to facilitate travel and communication.

Focus on People-to-People Contact

The joint letter emphasises the importance of reviving direct contact between the people of both countries.

It calls on the two governments to encourage religious and cultural exchanges, describing such interactions as an important step towards improving mutual understanding and rebuilding trust.

The appeal argues that greater engagement between citizens could contribute to a more stable and constructive relationship between India and Pakistan.

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Prominent Leaders Among Signatories

The open letter has been signed digitally by several prominent public figures from both countries.

Among the 61 signatories from India are National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and Humayun Kabir.

According to the Centre for Peace and Progress, the joint peace initiative has received a total of 117 signatures from leading citizens of India and Pakistan, urging both governments to pursue dialogue and reduce tensions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What role do people-to-people contacts play in the appeal?

The letter highlights the importance of direct contact and encourages religious and cultural exchanges. These interactions are seen as crucial steps for improving mutual understanding and rebuilding trust.

About the author Mohit Dubey

Mohit Dubey, associated with ABP News, is a seasoned journalist recognised for his coverage of national politics, Parliament, and grassroots reporting. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Lucknow and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration. He later earned a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Aurobindo Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, and completed an MA in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University.

He was elected National Treasurer of the Press Club of India. His reporting portfolio spans political developments as well as parliamentary affairs.

Over the course of his career, he has extensively covered several major electoral events, including the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections of 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2022, along with the Lok Sabha elections of 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024. He has also reported from the ground during Assembly elections in multiple states across the country.

Among his notable assignments are exclusive field reports from the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transition from Gujarat to Delhi, and continuous reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. He also provided comprehensive coverage of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
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