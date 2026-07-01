Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Appeal emphasizes reviving people-to-people contact, cultural exchanges.

More than 100 prominent citizens from India and Pakistan have jointly appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take steps towards easing bilateral tensions and resuming structured dialogue between the two neighbours.

The appeal has been made through an open letter issued by the Centre for Peace and Progress, urging both governments to restore diplomatic engagement and rebuild people-to-people ties that have been affected by strained relations.

According to the organisers, a total of 117 eminent individuals from the two countries have digitally signed the joint peace proposal, calling for renewed efforts to improve bilateral relations.

ALSO READ | Big Blow To AIADMK: Former Minister C Vijayabaskar To Join Vijay's TVK

Appeal to Restore Diplomatic Engagement

The signatories have urged New Delhi and Islamabad to revive structured bilateral dialogue and fully restore diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The letter also calls for the reappointment of High Commissioners in New Delhi and Islamabad, a move the signatories believe would help revive official diplomatic channels.

In addition, the appeal seeks the restoration of normal visa services and the reopening of airspace between India and Pakistan to facilitate travel and communication.

Focus on People-to-People Contact

The joint letter emphasises the importance of reviving direct contact between the people of both countries.

It calls on the two governments to encourage religious and cultural exchanges, describing such interactions as an important step towards improving mutual understanding and rebuilding trust.

The appeal argues that greater engagement between citizens could contribute to a more stable and constructive relationship between India and Pakistan.

ALSO READ | IAS Officer Arrested In Rs 169-Crore Haryana Pollution Board Fund Diversion Case

Prominent Leaders Among Signatories

The open letter has been signed digitally by several prominent public figures from both countries.

Among the 61 signatories from India are National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and Humayun Kabir.

According to the Centre for Peace and Progress, the joint peace initiative has received a total of 117 signatures from leading citizens of India and Pakistan, urging both governments to pursue dialogue and reduce tensions.