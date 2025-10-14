Indian Youth Congress Protests In Delhi Seeking Justice For Kerala Techie's Suicide

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The Congress youth wing on Tuesday held a protest in the national capital demanding justice for 26-year-old Anandu Aji from Kerala, who was found dead in Thiruvananthapuram last week, and sought a probe into the allegations he made against the RSS.

Aji was found dead at a lodge in Thampanoor on October 9. A day later, a scheduled Instagram post appeared on his account in which he allegedly held the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) responsible for his death and accused a man close to his family of sexually abusing him from a young age.

The RSS on Monday demanded a comprehensive probe into the circumstances that led to the “unnatural death” of the IT professional and his alleged suicide note that appeared on social media.

Led by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Uday Bhanu Chib, the protest began from the IYC headquarters and moved towards Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, where Delhi Police stopped the demonstrators and detained several workers, an official statement said.

National general secretary Khushboo Sharma, national secretary Satyawan Gehlot, Delhi Youth Congress president Akshay Lakra, and Haryana Youth Congress president Nishit Kataria also joined the protest.

Chib alleged that the RSS had “become a den of exploitation” and demanded a fair investigation into Aji’s death.

“Anandu Aji’s final social media post is a cry for justice. The FIR must include the RSS as named by him. The truth must come out and the guilty should be punished,” he said.

The IYC alleged that Aji, a software engineer from Kottayam, was forced to take his life due to sexual abuse he suffered since childhood and harassment during RSS training camps.

“We want justice not only for Anandu but for every child who has faced such trauma,” Chib said, demanding a central probe into the matter.

