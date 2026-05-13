Indian Tourist Dies In Thailand Cafe, 3 Others Hospitalised; Embassy Responds

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Four Indian tourists collapsed in Phuket cafe; one died.

Three others hospitalized, embassy monitoring incident closely.

Victims fell ill after dining; cause under investigation.

One survivor did not exhibit symptoms.

A shocking incident has emerged from Phuket, where four Indian tourists reportedly collapsed while dining at a cafe, leaving one person dead and three others hospitalised. The incident has prompted close monitoring by the Embassy of India in Thailand.

In a statement posted on X, the Indian Embassy said it was in touch with Thai authorities and closely following the case involving four Indian nationals who lost consciousness in Phuket on May 9, and were later admitted to hospitals for treatment. The embassy also expressed condolences over the death of one of the tourists.

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Indians Collapsed In Phuket Cafe

According to reports published by the Bangkok Post, local police said a 26-year-old Indian tourist died after mysteriously collapsing at a cafe in Phuket, while three others remain under medical care. The incident reportedly took place in the Kamala Beach area of Kathu district. Emergency services were called after four foreign tourists suddenly fainted inside a well-known cafe.

Three of the victims were taken to Patong Hospital, while another was admitted to Thalang Hospital. Police later visited the hospitals to record statements, but the surviving tourists were reportedly not in a condition to speak.

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Cafe security staff told investigators that five Indian men had arrived at the cafe together around 11 pm on Friday night. They were identified as Kushagra Agrawal, Rahul Agrawal, another man also named Rahul Agrawal, Aman Agrawal and Aryan Verma.

At around 1:54 am, four members of the group reportedly collapsed one after another, while Aryan Verma did not show any symptoms.

Patong Hospital later informed police that two of the victims -- Kushagra Agrawal and Rahul Agrawal -- had fallen into a coma and were shifted to Vachira Phuket Hospital for advanced treatment. Authorities later confirmed that Kushagra Agrawal died on Saturday afternoon.

The exact cause behind the incident is still under investigation by Thai authorities.