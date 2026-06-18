Five Indian Teenagers Arrested In Nepal After Alleged Kidnapping Of Minor Sparks Concern

Kathmandu: Five Indian teenagers have been arrested in Nepal for allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old boy in Kathmandu, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the teenagers kidnapped a Nepalese boy from Chitwan district, 150 kilometres south of Kathmandu, on Monday.

The boy was kept as a hostage in a hotel in Kathmandu, and the kidnappers had demanded ransom from the family, they added.

Acting on a tip, the police raided the Hotel on Tuesday and arrested those involved in the kidnapping.

Police said that all the arrested individuals are 18-year-old boys from Betia, Bihar.

The kidnapped boy was not harmed during the rescue operation, police added. The arrested teenagers have been sent to the Chitawan District Police for further investigation and legal action, they added.

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