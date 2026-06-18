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HomeNewsIndiaFive Indian Teenagers Arrested In Nepal After Alleged Kidnapping Of Minor Sparks Concern

Five Indian Teenagers Arrested In Nepal After Alleged Kidnapping Of Minor Sparks Concern

Five Indian teenagers were arrested in Nepal for allegedly kidnapping a minor. Police are investigating the case, which has drawn attention due to its cross-border nature.

Reported By : PTI | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 06:38 PM (IST)

Kathmandu: Five Indian teenagers have been arrested in Nepal for allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old boy in Kathmandu, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the teenagers kidnapped a Nepalese boy from Chitwan district, 150 kilometres south of Kathmandu, on Monday.

The boy was kept as a hostage in a hotel in Kathmandu, and the kidnappers had demanded ransom from the family, they added.

Acting on a tip, the police raided the Hotel on Tuesday and arrested those involved in the kidnapping.

Police said that all the arrested individuals are 18-year-old boys from Betia, Bihar.

The kidnapped boy was not harmed during the rescue operation, police added. The arrested teenagers have been sent to the Chitawan District Police for further investigation and legal action, they added. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 06:38 PM (IST)
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Nepal Nepal Police INDIA Abduction Case Indian Teenager Minor Kidnapping
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