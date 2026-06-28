S Srinath Reddy was a 25-year-old student from Kamareddy district, Telangana. He was pursuing higher studies in London for 14 months before being found dead.
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Indian Student Found Dead In London After Attending Friend's Birthday Party; Family Seeks Probe
A 25-year-old Telangana student pursuing an MS in London was found dead a day after attending a friend's birthday party. His family has sought a probe and help to bring back his body.
- Telangana student Srinath Reddy, 25, found dead in London.
- He spoke to family, attended party before his death.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who was S Srinath Reddy?
What are the known circumstances of his death?
The circumstances are unknown to his family. A roommate found him dead on June 23 morning, alleging he hung himself after a birthday party.
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