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English NewsNewsIndiaIndian Student Found Dead In London After Attending Friend's Birthday Party; Family Seeks Probe

Indian Student Found Dead In London After Attending Friend's Birthday Party; Family Seeks Probe

A 25-year-old Telangana student pursuing an MS in London was found dead a day after attending a friend's birthday party. His family has sought a probe and help to bring back his body.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Telangana student Srinath Reddy, 25, found dead in London.
  • He spoke to family, attended party before his death.

A 25-year-old student from Telangana's Kamareddy district, who had been pursuing higher studies in London, was found dead under mysterious circumstances, his family said on Saturday.

S. Srinath Reddy had moved to London 14 months ago to pursue an MS degree, his father, Madhusudan Reddy, told reporters at their native Talamadla village in Rajampet mandal.

Attended Friend's Birthday Party Before Death

According to the family, Srinath had spoken to them over the phone on the night of June 22, and the conversation appeared completely normal.

"He used to speak to us every day. On the night before his death, he called us around 9 pm. We still don't know what happened to him. We appeal to both the Central and Telangana governments to help us ascertain the cause of his death," Madhusudan Reddy said.

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The family said Srinath had attended a friend's birthday party on the night of June 22 before returning to his accommodation.

A relative, whose son also lives in London, said one of Srinath's roommates found him dead on the morning of June 23. According to the roommate, Srinath had allegedly died by suicide. The roommate later informed Srinath's friends, who then alerted the family.

Family Seeks Probe, Repatriation Of Body

The grieving family has urged the Central and Telangana governments to facilitate the repatriation of Srinath's body and ensure a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

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"We do not know whether it was murder or suicide. We request both governments to help bring his body back to India. We are financially weak and seek justice in this matter," Madhusudan Reddy said.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was S Srinath Reddy?

S Srinath Reddy was a 25-year-old student from Kamareddy district, Telangana. He was pursuing higher studies in London for 14 months before being found dead.

What are the known circumstances of his death?

The circumstances are unknown to his family. A roommate found him dead on June 23 morning, alleging he hung himself after a birthday party.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 28 Jun 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Student NRI News Indian Student Died In London Telangana Student Died In London
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