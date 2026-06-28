Indian Student Found Dead In London After Attending Friend's Birthday Party; Family Seeks Probe

A 25-year-old student from Telangana's Kamareddy district, who had been pursuing higher studies in London, was found dead under mysterious circumstances, his family said on Saturday.

S. Srinath Reddy had moved to London 14 months ago to pursue an MS degree, his father, Madhusudan Reddy, told reporters at their native Talamadla village in Rajampet mandal.

Attended Friend's Birthday Party Before Death

According to the family, Srinath had spoken to them over the phone on the night of June 22, and the conversation appeared completely normal.

"He used to speak to us every day. On the night before his death, he called us around 9 pm. We still don't know what happened to him. We appeal to both the Central and Telangana governments to help us ascertain the cause of his death," Madhusudan Reddy said.

Also Read: US Hits Iran's Military Sites In Fresh Strikes; IRGC Attacks Bases In Kuwait, Bahrain In Retaliation

The family said Srinath had attended a friend's birthday party on the night of June 22 before returning to his accommodation.

A relative, whose son also lives in London, said one of Srinath's roommates found him dead on the morning of June 23. According to the roommate, Srinath had allegedly died by suicide. The roommate later informed Srinath's friends, who then alerted the family.

Family Seeks Probe, Repatriation Of Body

The grieving family has urged the Central and Telangana governments to facilitate the repatriation of Srinath's body and ensure a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

ALSO READ: 'Modi And Trump Think Alike': US Envoy Sergio Gor On The Leaders' Bond

"We do not know whether it was murder or suicide. We request both governments to help bring his body back to India. We are financially weak and seek justice in this matter," Madhusudan Reddy said.