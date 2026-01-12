Indian Railways Makes Big Change To Ticket Booking From January 12-All You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Indian Railways has introduced a new restriction on online ticket bookings from January 12, limiting access on the opening day of the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) to Aadhaar-authenticated IRCTC users only. Under the revised system, passengers whose IRCTC accounts are not linked and verified with Aadhaar will no longer be able to book general reserved tickets online on the first day reservations open for a train. The change is expected to impact travellers who rush to secure seats as soon as booking windows begin, particularly for high-demand long-distance services.

What Changes For Passengers

The ARP is the window during which train tickets become available for advance booking. Traditionally, the first day sees the highest rush, with seats for popular routes often selling out within minutes.

As per the new rule, on the first day of ARP, only Aadhaar-authenticated IRCTC users will be able to book general reserved tickets online through the IRCTC website or mobile app. These verified users will get exclusive access from 8 am until midnight on the same day.

Passengers without Aadhaar authentication will not be able to make online bookings during this initial window. They will be allowed to book tickets online from the next day onwards, depending on seat availability.

Tatkal & Offline Bookings Unchanged

Railway authorities clarified that the restriction applies only to online bookings for general reserved tickets on the first ARP day.

Bookings at PRS counters at railway stations will continue as usual and can be done using valid identification documents. Tatkal bookings, meanwhile, were already restricted to Aadhaar-authenticated users earlier, meaning the new system does not introduce additional conditions for Tatkal.

Why Railways Made The Move

According to Railway officials, the change is aimed at preventing misuse of the online booking system by agents and automated tools, which often corner tickets immediately after reservations open.

Aadhaar-based verification is intended to ensure that genuine passengers receive priority during peak booking hours and that the system is less vulnerable to manipulation.

What Passengers Should Do

Travellers who frequently book tickets on the opening day of ARP are advised to link and authenticate their Aadhaar with their IRCTC account to avoid disruption. For others, online bookings will still be possible from the second day, although availability may be lower on popular trains.

Related Video National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience