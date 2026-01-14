Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaIndian Railways Makes Big Change To Ticket Booking; Agent Says Tatkal Bulk Buying Hit

Indian Railways Makes Big Change To Ticket Booking; Agent Says Tatkal Bulk Buying Hit

A travel agent based in Varanasi told ABP News that the station sees a large volume of reservation demand, with many passengers increasingly using Aadhaar-based verification to secure tickets.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 07:21 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian Railways has tightened online ticket booking rules from January 12, restricting first-day Advance Reservation Period (ARP) bookings to Aadhaar-authenticated IRCTC users only. Under the new system, passengers whose IRCTC accounts are not linked and verified with Aadhaar will no longer be able to book general reserved tickets online on the opening day of ARP. The move is aimed at curbing misuse by agents and automated tools that snap up seats within minutes of bookings opening. However, a travel agent speaking exclusively to ABP News said the biggest change is being felt in Tatkal bookings, where bulk buying is now harder.

What The New Rule Means

The ARP is the window during which train tickets open for advance booking, and the first day usually sees the heaviest rush, especially on long-distance routes. As per the revised rule, only Aadhaar-authenticated IRCTC users can book general reserved tickets online on Day 1 of ARP.

Verified users will get exclusive access from 8 am to midnight on the opening day through the IRCTC website and mobile app. Passengers without Aadhaar authentication will not be allowed to book tickets online during this initial period and will be able to start booking only from the second day onwards, subject to availability.

Railway authorities clarified that counter bookings at PRS stations will continue as usual and can be made using valid identity documents. Tatkal booking rules remain unchanged in principle, as Tatkal was already restricted to Aadhaar-verified users earlier.

Agent Says Tatkal Bulk Buying Takes A Hit

A travel agent based in Varanasi told ABP News that the station sees a large volume of reservation demand, with many passengers increasingly using Aadhaar-based verification to secure tickets. He said the sharpest difference is visible in Tatkal bookings.

According to the agent, earlier a section of buyers would purchase a sizeable number of Tatkal tickets the moment the window opened around 10 am, particularly for destinations such as Mumbai, Gujarat, Rajasthan, South India and West Bengal. Now, with online booking and Aadhaar authentication made compulsory for faster access, a single person can purchase only a limited number of Tatkal tickets, reducing the scope for bulk purchases.

Railway officials maintain the objective is to ensure genuine passengers get a fairer chance during peak booking hours by limiting manipulation of the online booking system. Travellers who frequently book on Day 1 of ARP are advised to link and authenticate Aadhaar with their IRCTC accounts to avoid disruption.

Related Video

Breaking: Delhi Government Expands Ayushman Arogya Mandir Network to 319 Centres

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 07:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Railways Railway Ticket Booking Indian Railways Latest News IRCTC Tatkal Ticket New Rules IRCTC Tatkal Booking Indian Railways OTP Verification IRCTC OTP Rule IRCTC New Update IRCTC Tatkal Timings IRCTC Ticket Booking IRCTC Account Update IRCTC Login OTP IRCTC Scams Prevention IRCTC Tatkal Charges Aadhaar-linked Mobile Number Train Travel India Tatkal Ticket Booking Tatkal Booking Process Tatkal Ticket OTP Train Ticket Booking Rules Railway Ministry Updates Tatkal Ticket ID Proof Tags
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Leave Iran By Any Means Of Transport’: MEA Issues Advisory Amid Anti-Khamenei Protests
‘Leave Iran By Any Means Of Transport’: MEA Issues Advisory Amid Anti-Khamenei Protests
India
Zubeen Garg Was Drunk, Declined Life Jacket Before Drowning: Singapore Police To Court
Zubeen Garg Was Drunk, Declined Life Jacket Before Drowning: Singapore Police To Court
West Bengal
ED Tells Calcutta HC No Documents Seized In I-PAC Raid; TMC Plea Disposed
ED Tells Calcutta HC No Documents Seized In I-PAC Raid; TMC Plea Disposed
World
Who Is Erfan Soltani? 26-Year-Old Protestor Facing Public Execution Over Deadly Protests
Who Is Erfan Soltani? 26-Year-Old Protestor Facing Public Execution Over Deadly Protests
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Delhi Government Expands Ayushman Arogya Mandir Network to 319 Centres
Breaking: Joint Police Operation Busts Major Drug Racket in Madhya Pradesh, 10 Kg Narcotics Seized
Breaking: Calcutta High Court Tightens Security Ahead of ED–I-PAC Raid Hearing, Only Case Lawyers Allowed
Breaking: Tej Pratap Yadav Hosts Dahi Chura Bhoj in Patna, Lalu Prasad and Governor Attend Amid Political Speculations
Breaking: Pakistani Drones Spotted Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army on High Alert
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget