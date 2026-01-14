Indian Railways Makes Big Change To Ticket Booking; Agent Says Tatkal Bulk Buying Hit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Indian Railways has tightened online ticket booking rules from January 12, restricting first-day Advance Reservation Period (ARP) bookings to Aadhaar-authenticated IRCTC users only. Under the new system, passengers whose IRCTC accounts are not linked and verified with Aadhaar will no longer be able to book general reserved tickets online on the opening day of ARP. The move is aimed at curbing misuse by agents and automated tools that snap up seats within minutes of bookings opening. However, a travel agent speaking exclusively to ABP News said the biggest change is being felt in Tatkal bookings, where bulk buying is now harder.

What The New Rule Means

The ARP is the window during which train tickets open for advance booking, and the first day usually sees the heaviest rush, especially on long-distance routes. As per the revised rule, only Aadhaar-authenticated IRCTC users can book general reserved tickets online on Day 1 of ARP.

Verified users will get exclusive access from 8 am to midnight on the opening day through the IRCTC website and mobile app. Passengers without Aadhaar authentication will not be allowed to book tickets online during this initial period and will be able to start booking only from the second day onwards, subject to availability.

Railway authorities clarified that counter bookings at PRS stations will continue as usual and can be made using valid identity documents. Tatkal booking rules remain unchanged in principle, as Tatkal was already restricted to Aadhaar-verified users earlier.

Agent Says Tatkal Bulk Buying Takes A Hit

A travel agent based in Varanasi told ABP News that the station sees a large volume of reservation demand, with many passengers increasingly using Aadhaar-based verification to secure tickets. He said the sharpest difference is visible in Tatkal bookings.

According to the agent, earlier a section of buyers would purchase a sizeable number of Tatkal tickets the moment the window opened around 10 am, particularly for destinations such as Mumbai, Gujarat, Rajasthan, South India and West Bengal. Now, with online booking and Aadhaar authentication made compulsory for faster access, a single person can purchase only a limited number of Tatkal tickets, reducing the scope for bulk purchases.

Railway officials maintain the objective is to ensure genuine passengers get a fairer chance during peak booking hours by limiting manipulation of the online booking system. Travellers who frequently book on Day 1 of ARP are advised to link and authenticate Aadhaar with their IRCTC accounts to avoid disruption.