Indian Railways Earns Over Rs 6,000 Crore From Scrap, Sets Record in Non-Fare Revenue

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Railways earned over ₹6,800 crore from scrap sales, exceeding targets.

Non-fare revenue grew 168% in five years, reaching ₹777 crore.

New amenities like medical centers and co-working spaces are being added.

Increased revenue improves passenger facilities without fare hikes.

Indian Railways is increasingly reducing its dependence on passenger fares by expanding alternative revenue streams. By selling scrap and tapping other non-fare sources, the national transporter has enhanced station facilities without putting additional financial burden on passengers.

In the financial year 2025–26, Railways generated Rs 6,813.86 crore through scrap sales, significantly exceeding its internal target of Rs 6,000 crore. Officials said that disposing of obsolete and unused materials not only boosted revenue but also freed up space in depots, yards, and workshops, leading to improved efficiency and cleanliness. The initiative has also contributed to recycling efforts and waste reduction goals.

Railways' Non-Fare Revenue Grows

Non-fare revenue, earnings beyond ticket sales, has also witnessed substantial growth. According to Railway data, such income has risen by 168% over the past five years, increasing from around Rs 290 crore to over Rs 777 crore. A major share of this growth has come from 120 Jan Aushadhi centres and 22 premium brand outlets operating at railway stations.

In a statement, the Railways said the additional revenue has been utilised to improve passenger amenities, including better cleanliness, upgraded infrastructure, and enhanced security measures at stations.

Also Read: Delhi Horror: Retired RBI Officer Found Murdered At Home, Family Alleges Neighbour’s Role

Under the Centre’s Jan Aushadhi scheme, affordable medicine outlets have been opened at railway stations. The initiative began with 50 centres in March 2024 and was later expanded with a target of 150 outlets. So far, 120 centres have become operational.

Railways has also introduced several new initiatives to further boost earnings. These include multi-level car parking, medical centres, e-wheelchair services, health kiosks, gaming zones, and platform branding.

Additionally, Western Railway has launched co-working spaces and digital lounges at select stations, offering facilities such as Wi-Fi, charging points, comfortable seating, and workspaces for passengers.