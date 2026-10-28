Indian Railways Bans Night Charging From 11 PM To 5 AM After Power Bank Blast

Indian Railways has directed all zonal railways to strictly enforce the shutdown of mobile charging points on trains between 11 pm and 5 am, reiterating a safety rule first introduced in 2014. The Railway Board issued the directive on October 26, warning that there would be no relaxation in implementing the six-hour restriction. The move follows a recent incident on the South Eastern Railway, where a passenger's power bank reportedly exploded while charging inside a Mumbai local train, filling the coach with smoke. The incident also raised concerns over railway staff failing to switch off charging points during the prescribed hours.

The board has instructed railway zones to ensure that charging points in all coaches remain switched off throughout the restricted period and that employees are held accountable for compliance.

Surprise Inspections To Check Compliance

In its October 26 communication, the Railway Board asked zonal authorities to instruct, counsel and train staff on the mandatory shutdown of charging facilities between 11 pm and 5 am.

Officials and supervisors have also been directed to conduct surprise inspections to verify whether charging points are being switched off on time. The board has stressed that negligence in enforcing the safety measure will not be tolerated.

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The directive makes it clear that the restriction applies throughout the six-hour window, with railway personnel responsible for ensuring that the instructions are followed.

Why Has Indian Railways Banned Night-Time Charging?

The restriction on using train charging points overnight dates back to June 19, 2014. The measure was introduced following a fire aboard the Bengaluru-Hazur Sahib Nanded Express, based on a recommendation by the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

The rule is intended to reduce fire risks associated with electrical charging equipment on trains, particularly when passengers and railway staff may not immediately notice an incident during sleeping hours.

Railway Board Reiterates Existing Safety Rule

Rather than introducing a new restriction, the latest communication reinforces the existing 2014 order and seeks stricter implementation across all railway zones.

The Railway Board has placed responsibility on staff and supervisors to ensure charging points are switched off during the designated hours. Surprise checks are expected to help identify lapses and improve compliance.