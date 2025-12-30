Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Looking Back 2025: As 2025 draws to a close, India pauses to remember a year that saw the passing of several towering political figures who shaped public life across regions, ideologies and generations. From mass leaders who carved out new states to constitutional authorities, lawmakers and activists who influenced national debate, their absence marks the end of important chapters in India’s political journey.

Shibu Soren: The Tribal Voice Who Shaped Jharkhand





Shibu Soren, founder of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and a central figure in the movement for a separate Jharkhand state, was born on January 11, 1944 and died on August 4 this year, after a prolonged illness caused by kidney-related problems, at the age of 81.

A veteran tribal leader, he served multiple terms as Jharkhand Chief Minister and Union Minister, emerging as one of India’s most influential Adivasi political voices.

Vijay Rupani: Gujarat’s Former Chief Minister





Former Gujarat Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Ramniklal Rupani died in the Air India Flight 171 crash on June 12. He served as Chief Minister from August 5, 2016, to September 11, 2021, completing two consecutive terms. He was born on August 2, 1956 and died at the age of 68 years.

Known for his administrative approach, Rupani also held key ministerial roles and played an important part in party organisation at the state level.

Satya Pal Malik: An Outspoken Governor





Veteran politician Satya Pal Malik passed away on August 5. He served as Governor of several states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Goa and Meghalaya. He was born on July 24, 1946 and died at the age of 79 years.

Known for his forthright public statements, Malik frequently commented on governance, corruption and policy matters, often sparking debate even after leaving constitutional office.

Swaraj Kaushal: Jurist and Former Mizoram Governor





Swaraj Kaushal died on December 4. A distinguished criminal lawyer in New Delhi, he was designated a senior advocate by the Supreme Court of India at the age of 34 and became Governor of Mizoram at 37, serving from 1990 to 1993. He was born on July 12, 1952 and passed away at the age of 73 years.

Married to late Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, he remained active in legal and public discourse.

Ramreddy Damodar Reddy: Congress Leader From Andhra Pradesh





Former Andhra Pradesh MLA and Congress leader Ramreddy Damodar Reddy was born on September 14, 1952 and he died on October 1 at the age of 73 years. He represented the Suryapet constituency after winning the 2009 Assembly elections.

Known for his grassroots connect, he played a role in regional party organisation and constituency-level politics in the state.

Shamsher Singh Manhas: BJP Leader From Jammu & Kashmir





Shamsher Singh Manhas, a former Rajya Sabha MP from Jammu and Kashmir, was born on January 4, 1960 and died on January 20 at the age of 65 years.

A BJP leader, he was involved in party organisation in the Union Territory and worked on issues related to regional development and political integration following the reorganisation of the state.

Surat Singh Khalsa: Voice of Protest





Civil rights activist Surat Singh Khalsa died on January 14. Known for prolonged hunger strikes, he drew national attention to issues concerning Sikh prisoners. He was born on March 7, 1933 and died at the age of 91 years.

His activism made him a prominent figure in protest politics, even as he remained outside the sphere of electoral office.

Ram Vilas Vedanti: Hindutva Leader and Parliamentarian





Former BJP MP and Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Ram Vilas Vedanti passed away on December 15. He was born on October 7, 1958 and died at the age of 67 years.

He played a visible role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and remained active in religious and political mobilisation associated with Hindutva ideology.

R. T. (Jija) Deshmukh: Maharashtra BJP MLA





R. T. Deshmukh, popularly known as Jija Deshmukh, died in a road accident on May 26.

A BJP MLA from Maharashtra, he was known for his focus on local governance and constituency development, maintaining a strong presence in regional politics until his untimely death.

The loss of these leaders in 2025 underscores the breadth of India’s political landscape, spanning statehood movements, governance, activism and ideological mobilisation. As the country steps into a new year, their legacies continue to echo in institutions, movements and public memory, reminding India of the enduring impact of political lives once lived in full public view.