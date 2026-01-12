Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaIndian Planning To Return For Wedding Stuck In Russian Tanker Seized By US

Indian Planning To Return For Wedding Stuck In Russian Tanker Seized By US

During their last conversation, Chauhan reportedly told the family that the crew had been instructed to leave Venezuela amid escalating US military action.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 11:24 AM (IST)

A 26-year-old Indian merchant navy officer, Rikshit Chauhan, from Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, was preparing to return home for his wedding next month when the Russian-flagged oil tanker he was serving on was seized by United States forces in the North Atlantic last week.

Chauhan, one of three Indian crew members aboard the tanker Marinera (earlier known as Bella 1), has since been detained along with most of the ship’s crew. Following the incident, his family has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and ensure his safe return to India.

Indian Was On His First Sea Assignment

According to family members, Chauhan was on his first sea assignment with a Russian company and had been sent to Venezuela. They last spoke to him on January 7, just hours before the vessel was intercepted after a prolonged maritime chase that reportedly began in the Caribbean Sea and continued into the North Atlantic.

Speaking to reporters in Palampur, Chauhan's mother Reeta Devi said her son's wedding is scheduled for February 19 and urged the prime minister to facilitate his early return. The family also appealed for assistance for the two other Indian crew members from Goa and Kerala who were on board the same vessel.

Chauhan’s father, Ranjit Singh, said his son had joined the merchant navy on August 1. During their last conversation, Chauhan reportedly told the family that the crew had been instructed to leave Venezuela amid escalating US military action in the region and that communication might be disrupted. The family later learnt on January 10 that the ship had been seized.

Palampur MLA Seeks Details

Meanwhile, the local MLA from Palampur has sought details of the case and said he would raise the matter with the Himachal Pradesh chief minister. At the national level, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said last week that India was closely monitoring the situation and was seeking more information about the Indian nationals on board.

At the time of its seizure, the tanker had 28 crew members, including three Indians, 20 Ukrainians, six Georgians and two Russians. While the two Russian crew members were released on Sunday, the remaining crew members continue to be under detention.

Related Video

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Jan 2026 11:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Himachal Pradesh News Indian Russian Tanker
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
ISRO PSLV Rocket Faces Anomaly During Stage 3 Of Launch, ISRO Analysing Data
ISRO PSLV Rocket Faces Anomaly During Stage 3 Of Launch, ISRO Analysing Data
World
Were Indians Arrested During Iran Protests? Iranian Envoy Clarifies
Were Indians Arrested During Iran Protests? Iranian Envoy Clarifies
Jammu and Kashmir
Multiple Suspected Drone Intrusions Reported Near LoC, IB In J&K
Multiple Suspected Drone Intrusions Reported Near LoC, IB In J&K
India
'Hindutva Is Hinduism In Paranoia': Mani Shankar Aiyar's Comments Spark Row
'Hindutva Is Hinduism In Paranoia': Mani Shankar Aiyar's Comments Spark Row
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget