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English NewsNewsIndiaIndian Passport Slips In Global Ranking, Falls To 125th Spot In 2026 Index

Indian Passport Slips In Global Ranking, Falls To 125th Spot In 2026 Index

The Indian passport has slipped one spot below last year's ranking on the Global Passport Index.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 10:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India withdrew emergency gas curbs after LNG shipments resumed.
  • Mumbai on red alert for extreme heavy rainfall forecast.
  • India slipped to 125th position in Global Passport Index.

India withdraws gas curbs as Middle East LNG shipments resume

The Indian government has withdrawn most emergency curbs on natural gas supplies after liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments through the Strait of Hormuz resumed following a ceasefire in the Middle East conflict.

India ​in March had invoked emergency measures ‌to ⁠divert gas supplies from non-priority sectors to ​key ​users ⁠after the disruption of ​LNG shipments ​through ⁠the Strait of Hormuz.

The ministry said the situation has stabilized since March with a ceasefire in place, negotiations underway and maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz resuming, according to a report by Indian newspaper The New Indian Express.

The withdrawal marks the end of one of three emergency measures introduced after energy supplies from the Gulf came under threat following US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 and Tehran's retaliatory attacks.

The government had already withdrawn its orders that required refiners to maximise LPG production by diverting petrochemical feedstock and restrictions on diesel sales to bulk consumers as supply conditions improved.

Mumbai on red alert as heavy rain wreaks havoc

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai on Sunday, warning of extreme heavy rainfall.

In view of the forecast, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) appealed to residents to remain alert and step outdoors only if absolutely necessary.

Heavy rain continued to batter Mumbai and neighbouring regions through the night before easing slightly by Sunday morning. The weather agency has also predicted occasional gusty winds of 55-65 kmph over the city and suburbs.

Public transport services, including Metro and BEST buses, were operating normally on Sunday morning. However, commuters reported delays in suburban train services.

The BMC urged citizens to strictly follow official advisories. It also advised people to exercise caution in low-lying areas and along the coastline.

India ranks 125th on global passport index

India has slipped to 125th in the Global Passport Index (GPI) 2026, remaining outside the top 100 despite a marginal improvement last year.

After climbing to 124th in 2025 from 127th between 2021 and 2023, the country has once again lost ground and now offers visa-free access to just 26 destinations.

India is now placed just behind Namibia, which ranks 124th, while Azerbaijan follows at 126th.

Indian passport holders can travel visa-free or obtain a visa on arrival in destinations including Bhutan, Nepal, Jamaica, Macau, Palestine, Tunisia, Angola and Barbados. However, they still require a visa to enter around 88 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, China and the UAE.

While India's rank has slipped, the GPI shows that India’s overall passport score has reached its highest level in the past five years.

The report points out that India's overall passport score has improved to 45.1, its highest since the index began tracking the country in 2021.

Rankings only focus on the number of countries a passport can enter without a visa, the Global Passport Index looks at a much wider picture. It measures passports based on three main factors: travel freedom, investment opportunities, and quality of life, to judge how valuable a passport is for its holder.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live

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About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 10:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Passport Visa-free Travel Global Passport Index 2026 Passport Ranking
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