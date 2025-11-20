Key Indian Mujahideen Member Linked To Jaipur, Ahmedabad Blasts Studied At Al Falah University

The Al Falah University in Faridabad, already under investigation for its alleged role in a “white collar” terror module and money laundering activities linked to the Delhi blast accused, is once again in the spotlight. According to sources, a second former student has been found connected to major terror attacks in Gorakhpur, Ahmedabad and Jaipur.

Blast Accused Umar Mohammad Not the First Link to Varsity

Sources said Umar Mohammad alias Umar Nabi, who drove the white Hyundai i20 that exploded near the Red Fort on 10 November killing 13 people, is not the first terror operative with ties to the university.

Mirza Shadab Baig, a key member of the Indian Mujahideen (IM), also studied at Al Falah University.

Indian Mujahideen Operative Studied Engineering at Al Falah

Baig, a resident of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, completed his B.Tech in Electronics and Instrumentation from the university in 2007. Officials believe he may have been a student when he became involved in planning the serial blasts.

He was linked to the 2007 Gorakhpur explosions and his property was seized after investigators uncovered his role.

Role in Udupi, Jaipur and Ahmedabad Attacks

In 2008, Baig reportedly travelled to Udupi in Karnataka to procure explosives for the Jaipur serial blasts. There, he is said to have supplied detonators and bearings to IM operatives Riyaz Bhatkal and Yasin Bhatkal.

Given his training in instrumentation engineering, which involves control systems and automation technologies, Baig possessed the technical expertise needed for bomb fabrication, sources added.

Ahead of the Ahmedabad blasts, he visited the city for a reconnaissance mission 15 days before the attack. Three teams, including Qayamuddin Kapadia, Mujeeb Sheikh, Abdul Raziq, Atif Amin and Baig, were formed for the operation.

Investigators believe he arranged logistics, prepared the bombs and trained other IM members involved in the strikes.

Baig has been absconding and was last traced to Afghanistan in 2019. A reward of ₹1 lakh has been announced for information leading to his arrest.

Timeline of the Gorakhpur, Jaipur and Ahmedabad Blasts

Gorakhpur (May 2007)

Three bombs packed in lunch boxes and placed on bicycles exploded in quick succession in a busy shopping area, injuring at least six people and prompting a security alert.

Jaipur (May 13, 2008)

Nine synchronised blasts ripped through the tourist city, killing more than 60 people.

Ahmedabad (July 26, 2008)

Around 20 bombs detonated within 70 minutes across the city, leaving over 50 people dead.

Police in both states said IM operatives, including radicals linked to the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), were involved.

FIRs Filed Against University Over Regulatory Violations

The Crime Branch has registered two FIRs against Al Falah University on charges of cheating and forgery following regulatory lapses reported by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Both agencies flagged “major irregularities” in the institution’s functioning. A police team on Saturday visited the university’s Okhla office to collect details related to individuals under scrutiny.

Red Fort Blast: What Happened on 10 November

The white Hyundai i20 driven by Umar Mohammad exploded in a parking lot near the Red Fort, injuring 20 people and damaging several vehicles. The powerful blast caused panic as bystanders rushed to assist the wounded.

The explosion came hours after the arrest of eight people, including three doctors, Inand the seizure of 2,900 kg of explosives during the unravelling of a “white collar” terror module spanning Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.