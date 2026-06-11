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HomeNewsIndiaIndian Man Suffers Cardiac Arrest While Saving Two From Drowning In UK, Family Donates Organs

Indian Man Suffers Cardiac Arrest While Saving Two From Drowning In UK, Family Donates Organs

Rushabh reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest after the incident and was rushed to Milton Keynes University Hospital by air ambulance.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rushabh Patel rescued two drowning people in UK river.
  • He suffered cardiac arrest after rescue, declared brain dead.
  • Organ donation saved 5-6 lives; community raised funds.

What began as a peaceful family outing in the UK ended in tragedy and heroism for a 28-year-old Indian man who lost his life after rescuing two people from drowning in a river near Newport Pagnell in Milton Keynes.

Rushabh Patel, originally from Ahmedabad, jumped into the water on May 26 after hearing cries for help from two people struggling in the river, as per Humans Of Bombay. Despite the dangerous current, he managed to pull both of them to safety.

Man Suffered Cardiac Arrest

However, the rescue effort came at a devastating cost. Rushabh reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest after the incident and was rushed to Milton Keynes University Hospital by air ambulance.

Doctors fought to save him for two days, but he was declared brain dead on May 28 after prolonged oxygen deprivation caused severe damage to his brain.

Also Read: Two Indian Sailors Killed, Chief Engineer Missing After US Ship Attacked Near Strait Of Hormuz

Rushabh had moved to the UK with his wife, Mili, in search of a better future for their 18-month-old daughter, Vrumi. Family members described him as a caring husband, devoted father and someone who always put others before himself.

Even after his death, Rushabh continued to save lives. As a registered organ donor, his kidneys, liver and other organs were donated, helping five to six people receive a second chance at life.

The tragedy has deeply moved the local community, which has raised more than £26,000 to support his wife and young daughter.

Rushabh’s family said his final act reflected the kind of person he always was -- selfless, compassionate and willing to help others without hesitation.

Also Read: Female Doctor Issues First Statement After Corpses' Genitals Joke At Pranit More Show

Before You Go

Political Row: Another TMC Rajya Sabha MP Resigns, Prakash Chek Steps Down Amid Growing Party Rift

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
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Cardiac Arrest Indian In UK
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