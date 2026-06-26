Indian High Commission in London monitoring case of merchant navy Captain Ajay Pant: state govt

Dehradun, June 25 (PTI): The Indian High Commission in London is monitoring the case of Captain Ajay Pant, a merchant navy officer from Uttarakhand's Nainital, who has been arrested in the United Kingdom over an alleged breach of British sanctions on Russian oil shipments, state government officials said on Thursday.

According to an official release, the High Commission communicated this development to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami through a letter.

The High Commission stated that Captain Pant is currently in judicial custody at HMP Winchester. Officials from the diplomatic mission established contact with him on June 19 through the prison telephone system. During the conversation, Captain Pant stated that he was in good health, was receiving medical facilities within the prison, and remained in regular touch with his wife.

The High Commission has raised the matter with the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to secure timely consular access and to ensure the safety, health, and rights of Captain Pant.

The letter noted that the mission is in constant communication with Captain Pant's wife, his legal representatives, and his employer, Energios Maritime Private Limited. The employer has assured the High Commission that it will provide legal assistance to Captain Pant and necessary support to his family.

Captain Pant is scheduled to appear for his next hearing on July 16. The High Commission assured the chief minister that consular assistance and support will continue to be extended to the captain and his family.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the state government is sensitive to the interests of its citizens and is in constant touch with the Union government, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Indian High Commission.

He expressed confidence that all concerned agencies are working in coordination to provide necessary assistance to Captain Pant.

Pant, 38, was the captain of MV Smyrtoz, a Russian shadow fleet tanker reportedly carrying 98,000 tonnes of crude, which was intercepted in the English Channel on June 14 during a joint operation by the UK National Crime Agency and the British Armed Forces. PTI DPT AKY AKY KSI KSI

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