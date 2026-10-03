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English NewsNewsIndiaIndian Embassy Issues Health Update On Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar, Says He Is 'Recovering Well'

Indian Embassy Issues Health Update On Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar, Says He Is 'Recovering Well'

The Indian Embassy in the UAE said Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar is recovering well after a mid-air attack by his co-pilot, crediting his bravery with saving 174 people.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 03 Oct 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Captain Smit Machchhar recovering well after mid-air stabbing incident.
  • Co-pilot used crash axe, attempted control of the aircraft.

The Indain Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a health update on Captain Smit Machchhar, who was stabbed by his co-pilot mid-air in an attempt to crash the plane and still saved 174 people.

According to the embassy, Machchhar, is recovering well and receiving excellent medical care.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, the embassy said, “Indian braveheart Capt. Smit remains under excellent medical care and is recovering well.”

The embassy added that it is in constant touch with his family and local authorities, extending all possible support for his speedy recovery.

It also thanked the UAE government for ensuring Captain Smit’s care and said it joined well-wishers in praying for his recovery.

Also Read: Flydubai Co-Pilot Attacked Captain With Crash Axe, Tried To Seize Plane In ‘Terrorist Act’: UAE

UAE Describes Flydubai Cockpit Attack As ‘Terrorist Act’

The health update comes after UAE authorities released further details about the alleged mid-air assault aboard a Flydubai flight bound for Israel. According to officials, the co-pilot allegedly used the aircraft’s emergency crash axe to attack the captain and attempted to take control of the plane.

The UAE attorney general described the incident as a “terrorist act”, offering a detailed official account of the confrontation inside the cockpit.

The aircraft reportedly went into a sharp descent during the incident, raising the risk of a crash before people on board intervened.

Crash Axe Used In Cockpit

According to UAE officials, the first officer took the crash axe mounted inside the cockpit and used it to attack the captain before allegedly attempting to take control of the aircraft.

Authorities said 182 people were aboard the flight, while earlier reports had put the number of passengers and crew at 174.

The attack was stopped after people on board intervened. The captain survived, and the aircraft was brought under control before being diverted for an emergency landing.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Captain Smit Machchhar's current condition?

Captain Smit Machchhar is recovering well and receiving excellent medical care in the UAE. The Indian Embassy is in constant touch with his family and providing support.

What weapon was used in the cockpit attack?

The co-pilot used the aircraft's emergency crash axe, mounted inside the cockpit, to attack Captain Smit Machchhar.

How many people were aboard the Flydubai flight?

Authorities stated that 182 people were aboard the Flydubai flight during the incident. Earlier reports had put the number at 174.

How was the mid-air attack stopped?

People on board the flight intervened to stop the co-pilot's attack. This intervention helped bring the aircraft under control, leading to an emergency landing.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 03 Oct 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
UAE FLyDubai Smit Macchar
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