Indian Delegation Reaches Pakistan For Key SCO Meeting. All You Need To Know

India and Pakistan are holding a key meeting after a long gap, with an Indian delegation arriving in Islamabad on Monday for a high-level meeting. India is participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) National Coordinators’ meeting. The meeting is expected to discuss and approve the calendar of events to be held under Pakistan’s chairmanship of the SCO.

India’s SCO National Coordinator Alok Dimri is participating in the meeting. Notably, this is the first time since 2024 that an Indian delegation has travelled to Pakistan.

Pakistan had earlier said that it would also invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the SCO summit. However, there is no information yet on whether PM Modi will travel to Pakistan.

SCO Summit To Be Held In Pakistan

The SCO Summit 2027 is scheduled to be held in Pakistan, which will assume the organisation’s chairmanship. As part of preparations for the summit and other events, Pakistan is holding meetings with India and other member countries.

This year’s SCO summit was held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the event.