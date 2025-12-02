India’s civil aviation network is on heightened alert after the Centre confirmed to Parliament on December 1, 2025, that several major airports have reported suspected GPS spoofing. The disclosure, made by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, follows a series of alarming disruptions that touched airports in Kolkata, Amritsar, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Naidu told the House that “some flights” operating near Delhi airport on November 7 encountered spoofed navigation signals, triggering immediate concern among aviation authorities. Acting on the reports, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) sought assistance from the Wireless Monitoring Organisation (WMO) to locate the source of interference, as per The Hindu. The WMO has now been instructed to deploy additional assets based on data shared by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and AAI, in response to a question by YSRCP MP S. Niranjan Reddy.

What Is GPS Spoofing?

GPS spoofing—or manipulation of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals—involves transmitting false but seemingly reliable navigational data to aircraft. Unlike jamming, which blocks genuine signals, spoofing misleads onboard systems into accepting fabricated information about an aircraft’s location, speed, or timing.



Such interference can cause navigational confusion, potentially altering perceived altitude or route. Naidu, however, reassured Parliament that traditional navigational aids stayed functional and flight operations were not affected.

Unusual Warnings and Widespread Disruptions

Multiple incidents of GNSS interference across India’s busiest airports have escalated concern among pilots and air traffic controllers. In early November, aircraft within a 60-nautical-mile radius of Delhi airport encountered false GNSS inputs that even triggered erroneous terrain warnings. Crews and controllers were blindsided because no advisories had been issued beforehand.

Though spoofing events are more typical along sensitive border zones with Pakistan and Myanmar—where such tactics are often used to deter drone activity—the disruption near the national capital was unexpected. Investigations later linked widespread delays at Delhi airport to a fault in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which feeds flight plan data into the Auto Track System (ATS). With the failure forcing manual processing, more than 400 flights were delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport, as per The Hindustan Times.

Government and Defence in Response Mode

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol stated that the AAI has been directed to conduct a thorough audit to prevent future incidents. At the same time, defence authorities issued NOTAMs (Notices to Airmen) cautioning of potential GNSS disruptions near Mumbai and Kolkata due to military exercises.

The alerts have further intensified speculation that the Delhi-area interference may be linked to large-scale tri-services drills and the Indian Air Force’s Exercise MahaGujRaj-25, held across Rajasthan and Gujarat during the same period. As investigations continue, the aviation sector awaits clearer answers while grappling with the growing complexities of electronic warfare in civilian airspace.