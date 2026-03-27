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Indian airlines are set to operate significantly fewer flights in the upcoming summer schedule, trimming nearly 3,000 weekly services compared to last year as carriers grapple with rising costs and geopolitical uncertainty linked to the West Asia crisis.

The summer schedule, which comes into effect from March 29 and runs until October 31, is expected to see around 22,600 weekly flights. This marks a sharp drop from 25,610 weekly flights operated during the same period last year, which itself had increased from 24,275 in 2024.

Capacity Cuts Reflect Cost Pressures and Demand Concerns

An official familiar with the development told Hindustan Times that airlines will operate about 12% fewer flights this summer compared to last year’s schedule.

The reduction comes as carriers scale back capacity amid surging operational expenses, particularly fuel and foreign exchange costs, alongside fears that travel demand could soften if tensions in West Asia persist.

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, acknowledged the challenging environment, stating it plans to begin its domestic summer schedule with nearly 2,000 daily flights in April. However, the airline indicated that its international operations would remain flexible.

“IndiGo’s international schedule was planned at similar levels to Winter, but the deployed scale will, of course, vary based on ongoing circumstances in the Middle East,” the airline said in a statement.

Airlines Brace for ‘Fluid’ Operating Environment

The carrier also flagged a sharp escalation in operating costs, noting that fuel and foreign exchange expenses are expected to rise substantially, adding to an already strained cost environment.

“While we have introduced a fuel surcharge to compensate for some of this cost, this and other fare increases required will have an effect on demand,” an airline spokesperson said, describing the situation as “extremely fluid”.

Airlines are closely monitoring developments and may recalibrate capacity across both domestic and international routes depending on how conditions evolve.

Fare Caps Lifted, But Warning on Pricing Remains

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has, meanwhile, withdrawn temporary fare caps on domestic routes that had been in place since December, citing improved stability. However, it cautioned airlines that excessive pricing could prompt the reintroduction of regulatory controls.

No formal statement has yet been issued by government officials specifically addressing the capacity cuts.