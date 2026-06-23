'India Welcomes US-Iran MoU, Reopening Of Hormuz': Ajit Doval At 16th BRICS NSA Meeting

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NSA Doval welcomes US-Iran MoU for energy security.

Opening Strait of Hormuz will ease global bottlenecks.

PM Modi previously welcomed US-Iran peace negotiations.

US, Iran held productive talks recently in Switzerland.

India on Tuesday welcomed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached between the United States and Iran, with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval expressing "cautious optimism" about the agreement and its potential to improve energy security and regional stability.

Speaking at the 16th BRICS National Security Advisers' Meeting, Doval said New Delhi viewed the understanding between Washington and Tehran as a positive step, particularly in ensuring smoother maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz, which he said is a "very wlecome development".

"India welcomes the MOU reached between the US and Iran. We have got cautious optimism, and we hope that it will work. It will help energy security. The opening of the Strait of Hormuz is a very welcome development."

"It will remove supply chain bottlenecks and many of the shortages in the field of say, fertilisers and chemicals, et cetera, will be met with," he added.

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Doval further added that uninterrupted maritime transit would benefit not only countries in the region but also economies across the world. "And the freedom of navigation that will be available to the countries in the region and beyond will probably also greatly improve our economic prosperity," he said.

PM Modi Had Earlier Welcomed Peace Efforts

Doval's remarks come days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the peace negotiations between the United States and Iran amid tensions in West Asia and called for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

In a post on X on June 15, Modi said the conflict had resulted in significant economic disruptions and loss of life across several countries.

"I welcome the understanding reached between the United States and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia, which has caused serious economic disruption across the world and led to loss of life in many countries," the Prime Minister said.

"India hopes that the implementation of this understanding will help restore peace and stability in the region and ensure the freedom of navigation and commerce. We look forward to deliberations on the remaining issues reaching a sustainable final agreement," he added.

ALSO READ: Iran Agrees To 'Telephone Hotline' For Hormuz, Says Strait Will ‘Never Return’ To Pre-War State

Progress In Switzerland Talks

The latest comments come after a fresh round of technical discussions between the United States and Iran in Switzerland under the 14-point memorandum aimed at ending hostilities in West Asia.

US Vice President JD Vance described the negotiations as "a very productive 36 hours" and expressed optimism about progress on maritime security, regional stability and nuclear oversight mechanisms involving Iran.

The talks are seen as part of broader efforts to reduce tensions in the region while safeguarding international trade routes and energy supplies.