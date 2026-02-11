Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India-US trade deal: The United States has quietly revised key language in the factsheet linked to the India–US trade deal, diluting some of its earlier claims. A day after the White House released the document, several words and conditions were altered on its website. The most significant change concerns the line that earlier stated India had “committed” to purchasing more than $500 billion worth of American goods. This has now been revised to say India “intends” to make such purchases, softening a crucial element of the proposed agreement.

The changes come days after India and the US unveiled the framework of a reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade deal aimed at boosting bilateral commerce.

What The Original Factsheet Said

In the initial version released by the White House on Tuesday, it was stated that India would eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of American food and agricultural products. The document claimed that India had committed to buying more US goods, including more than $500 billion worth of American energy, information and communications technology, agriculture, coal, and other products.

What Has Been Changed Now

In the revised version available on the White House website, the word “commit” has been replaced with “intend”. Additionally, the term “agriculture” has been removed from the list of products. Another notable change involves the tariff reduction details. While the earlier version mentioned that India would cut or eliminate duties on several US food and agricultural items, including dried distillers grains, red sorghum, dry fruits, fresh and processed fruits, certain pulses, soybean oil, wine, and spirits, the reference to “certain pulses” has now been dropped.

Shift In Stance On Digital Tax

The revised factsheet also reflects a softer position on digital taxation. The earlier document stated that India would remove the digital services tax and commit to negotiating strong rules to address barriers to digital trade. The updated version no longer mentions the removal of the digital services tax, stating only that India is prepared to negotiate robust bilateral digital trade rules.

What Both Sides Have Agreed

Last week, India and the US announced the framework for an interim trade deal under which both countries would lower import duties on several items to expand trade. Under the proposal, the US would reduce tariffs on Indian goods from 50 per cent to 18 per cent. In return, India would eliminate or significantly cut duties on all US industrial products and a range of American food and agricultural items, including dried distillers grains, red sorghum used as animal feed, dry fruits, fresh and processed fruits, soybean oil, wine, and spirits.

$500 Billion Purchase Plan And Trump’s Decision

According to a joint statement, India plans to purchase nearly $500 billion worth of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology-related goods, and coking coal over the next five years.

Following the announcement of the deal framework, US President Donald Trump also withdrew the additional 25 per cent import duty imposed on India. The tariff, introduced in August over India’s purchase of Russian oil, was removed after Trump said New Delhi had taken “very significant steps” and assured that it would halt direct or indirect oil imports from Moscow.